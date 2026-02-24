Shore Consulting and Zonda Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate the Impact of the Homebuilding Industry's Premier Sales & Marketing Leadership Conferences

Expanded relationship bridges Shore's 2026 Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit and Zonda's

2026 Accelerate conference, aligning and elevating two flagship events for homebuilder

executives

AUBURN, Calif. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Consulting, North America's leading new home sales training and performance company, and Zonda, the trusted source for housing data intelligence and the company powering NewHomeSource listing marketplace, announced a strategic partnership today anchored by each organization's premier sales and marketing leadership events: the Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit and Zonda Accelerate.

Zonda and Shore Consulting have partnered to elevate the homebuilding industry's premier sales and marketing leadership conferences.

As part of the partnership, NewHomeSource, powered by Zonda, will serve as a Title Sponsor of the 2026 Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit, taking place July 15-17, 2026, in San Diego, California. In parallel, Shore Consulting will serve as a Title Sponsor of Zonda's Accelerate, held October 12-14, 2026, in Park City, Utah.

The two conferences will collectively bring together 1,000+ sales and marketing leaders and executive decision-makers, 150+ unique builder logos, and 30+ industry partners to explore housing market data and trends, digital solutions, and strategic insights with an emphasis on real-world application for homebuilders.

This collaboration links the industry's most trusted data-backed insights and marketplace solutions with the practical sales and marketing frameworks leaders need to convert insight into outcomes, especially in a market defined by pressure on both pace and margin.

"Builders and buyers alike continue to chase deals and discounts at any cost and it's a race to the bottom in terms of margin and customer satisfaction. It's time for us to convert value chaos into value clarity," said Jeff Shore, Founder of Shore Consulting. "Zonda brings clarity at scale through data, combined with listing and digital solutions designed to attract today's homebuyers. Shore brings the execution system: how leaders translate those truths into daily behaviors, better messaging, better conversion, and disciplined margin protection. This partnership is designed to help builders win the fight they're in right now."

"Builders are being asked to make faster, higher-stakes decisions with less room for error," said Jeff Meyers, Chief Executive Officer of Zonda. "When you pair Zonda's data intelligence and NewHomeSource marketplace solutions with Shore's ability to drive performance in the field, you get something rare: insight that actually changes outcomes. These two events are where the industry's leaders will calibrate strategy, see how technology can accelerate their sales and marketing, and leave with a plan that works."

Hosted at the brand-new Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center, the Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit offers an immersive, high-density environment for peer learning, executive networking, and implementation-ready strategy. With 100,000+ square feet of Summit and Expo event space and a resort experience built for extended leadership teams, the setting is deliberately constructed to keep decision-makers together long enough to build alignment and momentum.

The partnership will leverage Zonda's thought leadership throughout the Summit with main-stage content sessions designed to spotlight new research, product innovation and insights that builders can operationalize immediately.

Zonda will also host the Zonda Innovation Stage at the Summit's BuilderTech Expo, a rotating series of TED-style talks and product launches from Expo sponsors. The Zonda Innovation Stage is built for busy executives, giving them faster insights and direct access to the teams building the tools shaping builder growth.

Zonda's Accelerate has become a must-attend event for senior homebuilder leaders seeking trusted housing market data, consumer-driven insights, and innovative ways to engage with modern homebuyers. The conference will be held at Grand Hyatt Deer Park in Park City, Utah, offering a scenic backdrop for this exclusive gathering of the industry's top sales and marketing leaders seeking bold thinking, next-gen tech, and smarter ways to win in today's new home market.

Shore's main-stage content at Accelerate will focus squarely on what separates "knowing" from "doing" in today's environment: process discipline, value narrative, team alignment, and leadership skills that drive both volume and margin.

Beyond the in-person events, Shore and Zonda will collaborate on co-hosted live webinars and cross-platform content designed to keep leaders informed and equipped throughout the year. The intent is simple: make the industry smarter, make it better, and do it faster.

The next 12–18 months will reward builders who see the market clearly and execute relentlessly. This partnership is engineered for that moment, blending Zonda's market insights and innovative digital solutions with Shore's ability to translate insight into decisive action that sticks.

Registration and event details available on the official event sites for Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit and Zonda Accelerate.

About Shore Consulting, Inc.

Shore Consulting is the world's leading new home sales training and performance company, helping homebuilders improve conversion, elevate sales leadership, and increase profitability through world-class training, coaching, and performance systems. Shore's private training clients collectively delivered over 244,500 homes and $100 billion in revenue last year.

About Zonda and NewHomeSource

Zonda is the leading provider of homebuilding data solutions, trusted by top builders, developers, and homebuilding professionals. Through housing data, listings, and digital software solutions—including NewHomeSource, America's No. 1 listing site for new homes and communities—Zonda helps builders make smarter decisions and connect with today's homebuyers. Zonda's mission is to advance the homebuilding industry, because better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we're building the future of housing. Learn more at zondahome.com.

