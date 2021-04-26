Shoreline Biosciences Appoints Co-Founder William Sandborn, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized and targeted cellular immunotherapies derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced the appointment of William Sandborn, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Sandborn is a world-renown award winning key opinion leader, inflammatory disease clinician, and scientific co-founder of multiple biotechnology companies.

"Bill has been an instrumental part in launching Shoreline as a co-founder and we are thrilled to announce his appointment to our leadership team as Chief Medical Officer," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Shoreline Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "Bill's depth and breadth of experience in the immunotherapy space will help us drive our cell therapy programs to the clinic and build a valuable pipeline of allogeneic iPSC-based therapies."

Dr. Sandborn completed medical school and an internal medicine residency at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, California. He completed a gastroenterology fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota in 1993. From 1993-2010, he was on the faculty of the Mayo Clinic, rising to Professor of Medicine, Vice Chairman of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and Associate Dean of Research for Intellectual Property and Industry Relations. In 2011, he became a tenured Professor of Medicine, Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology, and Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at the University of California San Diego. In 2019, he was awarded the Sherman Prize for his work in inflammatory bowel disease. He was a scientific co-founder of Santarus (acquired by Salix Pharmaceuticals for $2.6B in 2013, now Bausch Health), and currently chairs the Scientific Advisory Board for Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. Dr. Sandborn has published over 849 peer-reviewed articles.

"At Shoreline, we aim to take immunotherapies to the next level by harnessing the cutting-edge science of cell therapy to deliver improved therapeutic options to clinicians and their patients," added Dr. Sandborn. "I'm very excited to be involved at the ground floor of Shoreline and look forward to translating my clinical and academic expertise into my new role as Chief Medical Officer to create transformative new cell therapies."

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the development of intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, targeted and standardized cellular immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. Shoreline is building a pipeline of natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage-cell therapy candidates derived from its deep expertise in iPSC differentiation methods and genetic reprogramming of disease relevant pathways. Shoreline has a strategic manufacturing relationship with the Advanced Cell Therapy Laboratory and is supported by high-quality institutional investors including Boxer Capital, BVF Partners L.P., Commodore Capital, Cormorant Capital, Janus Henderson Investors, Logos Capital, Kite, a Gilead company, Wedbush Healthcare Partners, Stork Capital and others. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

