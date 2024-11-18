Shorenstein Celebrates Grand Opening of Willow Community

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Welcome Residents and Community Members on November 20, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shorenstein Properties LLC ("Shorenstein"), an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential, and mixed-use properties across the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Willow, a brand-new, luxury, 158-unit apartment and townhome community in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

To celebrate the grand opening, Willow will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 20, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm PT at 5600 Meadows Road Lake Oswego, Oregon. Joe Buck, Mayor of Lake Oswego, plans to give remarks following open house tours of the community.

"We are thrilled to unveil Willow, a newly constructed, premier residential apartment community," said Steve Shanks, Managing Director at Shorenstein. "The property features one-of-a-kind lifestyle-driven amenities, centered around all of the beautiful, unique natural surroundings that Lake Oswego has to offer. We are pleased to officially welcome residents to Willow."

Located in the tree-lined Lake Forest neighborhood just outside of Portland, Oregon, Willow is a 5-story wood frame community featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment and townhome units. The property offers residents state-of-the-art, modern in-unit amenities including stainless steel appliances, Herringbone tile backsplashes, in-home washer and dryers, and quartz countertops. Willow features multiple community spaces for residents, such as an open-air skydeck with a fire pit, a sky lounge, flexible dining and workspaces, a community lounge with a TV and fireplace, an outdoor BBQ, and a luxury fitness center with a fresh air deck. The property is managed by Greystar.

"We are excited to welcome residents to Willow and provide them with a top-notch experience," Stephanie Shaffer, Senior Regional Property Manager at Greystar, said. "This new community is a fantastic addition to Lake Oswego and adds a new option in luxury rental housing to the greater Portland region."

For more information on Willow or to inquire about available units, please visit https://willowlo.com/

About Shorenstein

Shorenstein is a privately-owned investment adviser that, through affiliated entities, owns and operates high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., with offices in San Francisco and New York. Since 1992, Shorenstein and its affiliates have acquired $19 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2023). Using their integrated investment and operating capabilities, the firm seeks to take advantage of opportunities that, at the particular time in the investment cycle, offer attractive returns. Investments have included ground-up developments, asset repositioning and stabilized assets; investment structures have included asset acquisitions, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments and structured joint ventures. More information is available at www.shorenstein.com.

