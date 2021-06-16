Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021 Opening Ceremony

TOKYO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), Academy Awards® accredited & one of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia, held its opening ceremony at LINE CUBE SHIBUYA on June 11, 2021. For the opening of this year's film festival, six awards were presented as well as the completion announcements of projects by the festival and production companies, ahead of the Award Ceremony on Monday, June 21, when the Grand Prix will be announced.

award winning short films Opening Ceremony Photo Session

The president touched on the theme of this year's film festival, CINEMADventure, and announced that the event is being shown live to the world. He reiterated his determination to show audiences the way to be adventurous and inquisitive as well as conveying the beauty of entertainment no matter what the world may be going through.

After the five awards announcement: Shibuya Diversity Award presented by Governor of Shibuya Ward, Amuse Musical Short Pitch Competition presented by actor Yasufumi Terawaki, Save the Earth! Minister's Award, the Ministry of the Environment and J-WAVE Award and 7th BOOK SHORTS Award, the final award of the opening ceremony was the Global Spotlight Award. With the changing of the times, the situation of visual image production and the way of expressing and disseminating information continues to change. Everyone can communicate their creativity, sensibility, and problems arising in the world through different devices and share them with the world. This award was newly established this year to spotlight the immense possibilities and support the path that connects the world through short films. Works by Billie Eilish and Jude & Rafferty Law were among the nominated shorts.

SSFF & ASIA 2021 will be screened and distributed starting June 11 until June 21 at 4 venues in Tokyo and online.

*Some films will be available online until June 30.

Award-winning short films announced during the Opening Ceremony.

Shibuya Diversity Award " Shut Up" by Noa Aharoni Maor

7 th BOOK SHORTS Award

[If your lover would become a zombie] Author: Kento Noritake

Musical Short Film Pitch Competition – Best Pitch "Kid at Heart" Author：Meg Igarashi

Save the Earth！Minister of the Environment Award "Sad Beauty" by Arjan Brentjes

Save the Earth！J-WAVE Award "Migrants" by Hugo Caby , Antoine Dupriez , Aubin Kubiak, Lucas Lermytte & Zoé Devise

Media contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

[email protected]

+81-3-54748201

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia