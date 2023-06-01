Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia's President Makes a Courtesy Call to the Governor of Tokyo

News provided by

Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

01 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

Announcing the Best Short Award / Governor of Tokyo Award for the Cinematic Tokyo Competition and Specially Produced Short Film " Wife's Power Outage " Has Also Been Completed

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor Tetsuya Bessho, president of Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of Asia's biggest international short film festivals accredited by the Academy Awards®︎, paid a courtesy visit to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Monday, May 30th, 2023.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the International Competition, and the 20th anniversary of the Asia-Japan Competition co-sponsored by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Continue Reading
specially produced short film by Governor of Tokyo & SSFF "Wife's Power Outage"
specially produced short film by Governor of Tokyo & SSFF "Wife's Power Outage"
SSFF & ASIA President Tetsuya Bessho and Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike
SSFF & ASIA President Tetsuya Bessho and Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike

After Bessho's presentation of this year's theme, "UNLOCK," Governor Koike said, "We were able to reach each milestone safely, and we have continued to move forward despite the Covid crisis. I would like to express my sincere respect to the festival. Movies are full of people's dreams, emotions, and connections. I look forward to it every year. We want you to "unlock" the 1200 days of the fight against Covid, and spread the charm and appeal of Tokyo to the world through short films. During the visit, SSFF & ASIA and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, in a continuing collaborated to convey the diverse elements of "Tokyo," the Governor of Tokyo announced this year's best short winner in this category. This year, there were 273 entries from all over the world, and 5 shorts were selected as finalists. "

The Best Short Award /Governor of Tokyo Award went to Director Raymond Dorn, who moved to Japan from the United States in 2014, for "Pieces of You."

https://shortshorts.org/2023/en/program/tokyo/pieces-of-you/

Bessho said, "This love story between a foreign man living abroad and a woman living in Tokyo was full of the charm of Tokyo, like the scene where a woman relays Tokyo's tourist spots to him live on his smartphone. The emotional rollercoaster of the two people was heart-pounding in this well produced short film."

In addition, the 6th co-production short film project by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and SSFF & ASIA was announced its completion.

https://shortshorts.org/tokyo_project/sustainable_recovery/en/

The short film "Wife's Power Outage" was produced under the concept of Sustainable Recovery and directed by Kimi Yawata, who has won awards in the Japan Competition in the past.

Watching the trailer which was shown for the first time, Koike saying, "Tokyo must make sustainable energy so that its battery will not run out. It is full of the everyday charms of Tokyo that you won't find in guidebooks. In addition, it is very important to make the work "barrier-free" by using Japanese subtitles and audio guides as a way to increase methods of communication." "Wife's Power Outage" has been released on the festival YouTube channel and "Pieces of You,", which won the Cinematic Tokyo Competition Best Short Award, has been streamed worldwide on the SSFF & ASIA's online venue. From June 9th, it will be also be screened at a film festival venue in Tokyo. Bessho said, "After years of work, we have reached our 25th anniversary year. The appeal of short films is that they can convey a cinematic story in a short amount of time, and I would like to make the film festival a place where we can support such wonderful directors and screenwriters."

Media contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
[email protected]
0354748201

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

Also from this source

Judges for Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023 Competition Have Been Announced

The Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival Announces the Judges for the Academy Awards® Accredited SSFF & ASIA 2023 Animation Competition

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.