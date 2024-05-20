Shoulder Innovations Launches InSet™ 95 Humeral Stem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. , May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations, a leader in the shoulder replacement implant market, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product: the InSet™ 95 Humeral Stem. This product is designed to enhance surgical outcomes and improve patient recovery for those suffering from poor bone quality.

The InSet™ 95 Humeral Stem introduces a unique 2-fin design, specifically engineered for superior rotational control and stability. This feature allows for precise implant alignment, crucial in achieving optimal biomechanics in shoulder replacement surgery. Its proximal design maintains the identical inlay humeral design characteristics already appreciated on the InSet Short Stem and Stemless implants.

The I-95 stem greatly adds to Shoulder Innovations' arsenal of innovative products. Post this

Additionally, the InSet™ 95 features robust fixation capabilities. The aggressive proximal coating ensures reliable proximal fixation, while the strong metadiaphyseal fixation provides additional support and longevity to the implant. This robust approach to fixation is especially beneficial for patients with poor bone quality, offering enhanced stability and a reduced risk of complications.

Rob Ball, CEO of Shoulder Innovations stated, "Surgeons have enjoyed the use of our InSet™ platform with best-in-class biomechanics and fixation properties. This additional product introduction provides for more robust options in the OR for surgeons, but maintains seamless and simple integration with the entire platform."

The InSet™ 95 Humeral Stem is fully and easily convertible. This feature allows for conversion to a Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty (RSA) without the risk of overstuffing, thereby preserving the desired inlay biomechanics. This level of versatility and adaptability sets the InSet™ 95 apart from other implants on the market.

"The I-95 stem greatly adds to Shoulder Innovations' arsenal of innovative products," says Mark A. Schrumpf, M.D. "It helps us as shoulder surgeons to better manage patients with poorer quality humeral bone, allowing us to address a greater breadth of patient pathologies as it relates to anatomic and reverse shoulder arthroplasty."

The InSet™ 95 Humeral Stem is now available to orthopedic shoulder surgeons nationwide. Shoulder Innovations is committed to supporting surgeons with industry-leading solutions that lead to better patient outcomes and improved quality of life.

About Shoulder Innovations:

Shoulder Innovations is a shoulder arthroplasty-focused medical device development company that designs and commercializes innovative products that demonstrate the potential for improved patient care and reduced overall cost to the healthcare system.

Leveraging its breakthrough, patented InSet™ glenoid design, Shoulder Innovations developed a shoulder replacement implant system focused on improving outcomes related to the greatest cause of anatomic shoulder replacement failure: glenoid loosening.

The InSet™ technology has been shown in testing to significantly reduce glenoid implant micro-motion and simplifies the surgical technique, potentially reducing complications or increasing implant longevity.

Beyond addressing one of the biggest problems in anatomic shoulder arthroplasty, Shoulder Innovations has also developed the anatomic reverse shoulder system, designed to work with and maximize the available rotator cuff instead of substituting for it.

For more information about Shoulder Innovations and the Power of One™ visit https://shoulderinnovations.com/ .

https://genesisinnovationgroup.com

