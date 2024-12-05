Showcase Big Holiday Spirit with Small Christmas Airblown® Inflatables

Gemmy Industries

Dec 05, 2024

3-ft to 4-ft Inflatables for Personalized Festive Displays

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform your decorations with small yet ultra-festive Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables, available at Walmart! Mix and match styles, from Christmas characters to whimsical wildlife, for a one-of-a-kind holiday display.

Classic Christmas Characters

Transform your decorations with small yet ultra-festive Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables, available at Walmart.
  • Wearing his classic red suit and green mittens, Santa has a fuzzy beard and is available in a light skin tone and a dark skin tone.
  • This adorable Baby Reindeer wears a red and green-striped scarf.
  • With a top hat, candy cane-striped scarf, and mittens, this carrot-nosed Snowman waves cheerfully.
  • Choose between a traditional decorated Christmas Tree or a whimsical Gingerbread Tree with frosting and sprinkles.
  • Styled with peppermint hair and a sprinkle-patterned skirt, this Gingerbread Girl beams with rosy cheeks.
  • A timeless Christmas symbol, the Angel has a gold halo and is available in a light skin tone and a dark skin tone.
  • For a playful twist, the Kawaii-Style Santa and Reindeer are an irresistibly cute pair.

Whimsy Winter Wildlife

  • Featuring a furry head of hair, the Highlander Cow wears a Santa hat and a festive green bow.
  • The pink Pig, dressed in a plaid scarf with a holly berry accent, welcomes all with open arms.
  • For woodland cheer, include the adorable Hedgehog holding a decorated wreath.
  • This purr-fect Tabby Cat is styled with red shoes, a Santa hat, and a green bow.
  • Dive into the season with the joyful Sea Turtle, whose shell is decorated with snowflakes.
  • Bring more under the sea charm with the green Octopus wearing a Santa hat.
  • Complete the theme with the Seal, dressed in a fashionable buffalo plaid scarf and Santa hat.
  • With a hilarious expression, the Gator holds a candy cane in its mouth.
  • This Stegosaurus brings prehistoric flair featuring red spikes decorated with snowflakes.
  • Continue the dinosaur fun with the T-Rex, roaring into the holidays with red mittens on its little arms.
  • Last but not least, the Dragon sports red-accented wings, a candy cane-striped scarf, and a big grin.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

