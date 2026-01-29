Showtime Sound Provides Production for Dimension 20's 2025 Live Tour

Showtime Sound brings audio, lighting, video, staging, and more on the road for D20 Tour.

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Showtime Sound LLC once again brought large-scale storytelling to life on the road by providing full tour production for Dimension 20's highly anticipated 2025 live tour. As the tour traveled through major markets across the country, the Showtime team remained on site delivering seamless, end-to-end production support that allowed both performers and audiences to fully immerse themselves in the magic of each show. From detailed pre-production planning to consistent execution night after night, Showtime demonstrated why they are a trusted partner for complex, high-profile touring events.

Showtime provides full show production for Dimension 20’s 2025 Live Tour. Photo by Scott Tydings

The Dimension 20 tour featured beloved core cast members and fan-favorite campaigns including Fantasy High, A Starstruck Odyssey, and more, bringing tabletop role-playing to life on some of the biggest stages in the country. Showtime provided comprehensive production services, including professional audio, dynamic lighting design, high-resolution video, staging, and custom scenic elements. Each department worked together to support the narrative-driven performances while maintaining the technical precision required for large, enthusiastic audiences.

Highlights of the tour included standout events such as Battle at the Bowl in Los Angeles, Quangle Quest in Seattle, and Viva Más Vegas in Nevada. Each stop presented unique venues and creative challenges, ranging from outdoor amphitheaters to high-energy urban spaces. Showtime Sound's touring crew adapted quickly and efficiently, ensuring consistent quality and a polished presentation across every market while tailoring the production to meet each venue's specific needs.

To further elevate the experience, Showtime Sound also managed 4K recorded video capture throughout the tour. This added layer of production ensured that every roll of the dice, every reaction, and every cinematic moment was preserved in stunning detail. Integrating broadcast-quality video into a live touring environment required careful coordination, and the team delivered footage that matched the scale and creativity of the performances.

As the tour came together, Showtime Sound monitored the magic every step of the way, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the road and highlighting the craftsmanship that went into making each show unforgettable. From cleverly integrated scenic design to the extensive technical infrastructure supporting the cast onstage, Showtime Sound LLC once again proved its ability to blend creativity and precision, transforming imaginative worlds into memorable live experiences.

ABOUT SHOWTIME SOUND LLC

Showtime Sound LLC is a full-service event production company located in Frederick, Maryland that provides a wide range of audio, lighting, video, staging, and backline for any size event or venue. The Showtime team specializes in production integration. They design, build, and move events from large clubs to touring arenas to outdoor stadiums. From start to finish, Showtime Sound LLC provides turn-key event production. https://www.showtimesoundllc.com

SOURCE Showtime Sound, LLC