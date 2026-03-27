Shreehas Tambe Appointed CEO & Managing Director of Biocon Limited, Effective April 1, 2026

BENGALURU, India, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocon Limited (BSE: 532523) (NSE: BIOCON), today announced the appointment of Shreehas Tambe as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective April 1, 2026, following approvals from the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Board. As the first CEO of Biocon Limited he will lead the combined platform spanning biosimilars and generics, strengthening the Company's ability to operate at scale and compete effectively in global markets.

Kedar Upadhye has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Biocon Limited.

This leadership transition follows part of the full integration of Biocon Biologics Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, creating a simplified and unified corporate structure. The strengthened enterprise is well-positioned to lead in diabetes, obesity, oncology, and immunology through a differentiated portfolio of biosimilars, insulins, complex generics, and peptides, including GLP–1 therapies.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Limited, said: "Biocon has consistently grown by anticipating patient needs and building ahead of the curve. With the integration of our generics and biosimilars businesses, we are creating a uniquely positioned, globally scaled biopharma enterprise. Shreehas has been at the forefront of this transformation, leading several strategic milestones, including the acquisition and integration of the Viatris biosimilars business and the expansion of our global footprint. Under his leadership, Biocon Biologics has emerged as one of the world's top five biosimilar companies, with an estimated valuation of approximately USD 5.5 billion. As the first CEO to lead the combined business, Shreehas brings deep scientific expertise, strategic rigor, and a steadfast commitment to advancing affordable healthcare. I am confident he will drive disciplined execution and translate our scale into sustained global leadership."

Speaking on Siddharth Mittal's contributions, Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw added: "I would like to thank Siddharth for his tremendous contributions to Biocon. Since joining in 2013, he has served with distinction as Chief Financial Officer and later as CEO & Managing Director, playing a pivotal role in shaping the company's growth trajectory. He will now transition to another leadership role within the Biocon Group."

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Limited, said: "It is an honor and privilege to lead Biocon at such a pivotal moment, as we bring together our biologics and generics businesses to build a leading global medicines company. Biocon is among the few organizations that have transformed access to life-saving treatments by effectively leveraging science and technology. Our success has been driven by exceptional talent, united by a strong sense of purpose and an unwavering commitment to serving patient needs. As we expand our portfolio and global presence, my focus will be on strengthening our foundation, consolidating our business, and accelerating sustainable growth. I am deeply grateful to our visionary Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and the Board of Directors for the trust and confidence placed in me and look forward to building on Biocon's strong legacy to make a meaningful difference for patients worldwide."

About Shreehas Tambe

Shreehas Tambe joined Biocon nearly three decades ago as a management trainee and, through successive leadership roles, has played a pivotal role in scaling multiple businesses globally.

During his tenure as the CEO and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics Limited, the company has become one of the world's Top 5 biosimilar companies by revenue with a valuation of USD 5.5 billion in 2025. He led the transformational acquisition of the biosimilars business and oversaw its rapid consolidation, creating a fully integrated, lab-to-patient biosimilars enterprise.

Previously, Shreehas served as Chief Operating Officer and later Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics, driving enterprise-wide operations and global growth. Earlier at Biocon, he led the worldwide expansion of the insulins business, including the development of Asia's largest integrated insulins facility in Malaysia.

Shreehas started his career in Research & Development and is an inventor or co-inventor on over 60 patents, reflecting his commitment to advancing innovation.

As the first CEO & Managing Director of the combined business, he will be responsible for strengthening Biocon's position as a global biopharma leader that is addressing the world's most pressing healthcare needs by advancing a differentiated portfolio of biosimilars, insulins, generics and peptides (GLP–1s).

Shreehas holds a master's degree in Bioprocess Technology from ICT (UDCT), University of Mumbai, and has received multiple industry recognitions, including the ET Edge India's Impactful CEO Award (2025), and the BW Pharma World Pharma Leadership Award, as well as the Times Now Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia Award (2026).

He has represented India's biopharmaceutical sector at leading global forums and worked closely with policymakers on initiatives such as Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP).

About Biocon Limited

Biocon Limited (BSE: 532523) (NSE: BIOCON) is a global biopharmaceutical company driven by its purpose to provide affordable, life-changing medicines to patients worldwide. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Biocon addresses some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges across chronic and non-communicable diseases by offering both biosimilars and generics at scale across geographies. Through this diversified portfolio, Biocon focuses on areas of high unmet need, spanning key therapy areas including diabetes, oncology, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, immunology, ophthalmology, and bone health. The Company has pioneered several industry firsts that have helped shape the global biosimilars landscape. To date, the company has commercialized 12 biosimilars and 30+ generic formulations globally. It has robust research and development pipeline of 20+ biosimilar assets, as well as GLP-1 peptides and other complex generics. With an integrated lab-to-patient model, Biocon brings together research and development, manufacturing, and commercial capabilities to ensure reliable and scalable supply of medicines. The company operates in more than 120 countries, supported by seven manufacturing sites, three R&D sites, 18 offices worldwide, and a workforce of over 9,500 employees. Biocon has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 for the fourth consecutive year, underscoring its commitment to sustainable and responsible growth.

Website: www.biocon.com | Follow us on X: @bioconlimited | LinkedIn: Biocon

Forward-Looking Statements: Biocon

This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Biocon and its subsidiaries/ associates. These forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst other: general economic and business conditions in India and overseas, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Rupee and other currency changes, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the Indian and global biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries, increasing competition in and the conditions of the Indian and global biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industries, changes in political conditions in India and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither Biocon, nor our Directors, or any of our subsidiaries/associates assume any obligation to update any particular forward-looking statement contained in this release.

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