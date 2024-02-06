Shrimply Divine! Shrimp Nibblers and Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers Are Back at White Castle!

Popular menu items are available through March 31

Cravers can also hook a special Cheesy 10 Sack deal for a limited time

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The White Castle Shrimp Nibblers and Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers are back! Hook, line and sink your teeth into the always anticipated, never around long enough shareable, bite-sized butterfly shrimp available now through March 31 at Castles everywhere (excluding Tempe and Orlando locations).

White Castle's Shrimp Nibblers, available through 3/31, are coated in a well-seasoned batter and fried to a golden crisp. Post this Shrimp Nibblers and Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers are back at White Castle!

The Shrimp Nibblers are coated in a well-seasoned batter and fried to a golden crisp. The Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers, back this year after a triumphant launch in 2023, deliver a spicy and flavorful kick, perfectly mixed in the breading. Both are available in small, medium and sack sizes.

"Our Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers made big waves with our Cravers last year, so it only made sense to bring them back to shore in 2024." said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Between our Shrimp Nibblers, Clam Strips and the rest, we are diving deep to hook our Cravers with a wide variety of unique seafood options."

Clam Strips are here!

But wait, there's more! This month marks the long-anticipated return of Clam Strips. This crispy and craveable menu item is back on the menu in New York, New Jersey, Columbus and Detroit Castles, and for a limited time only in all other regions.

Seafood variety and commitment to quality

White Castle is committed to offering a variety of quality seafood during the Lenten season when many customers desire non-meat options. While the Shrimp Nibblers and Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers are available for a limited time only, Panko Fish Sliders are offered year-round in all Castles. Bite-sized Fish Nibblers are also available year-round at select Castles (not available in Louisville, Nashville and Indianapolis). The fish are proudly made from wild Alaska pollock as part of a partnership with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI).

"With our cold natural waters, Alaska delivers the best fish to eat anywhere in the world," said Sarah Wallace, ASMI spokesperson. "Our fish, famous for their delicious flavor and superior texture, is a testament to our healthy habitats and our fisheries' responsible management practices. ASMI is extremely selective regarding partnerships and is happy to partner with White Castle, a restaurant with a proven track record of serving quality meals to families for over 100 years."

No beef with Sliders

White Castle isn't abandoning its relationship with the 100% beef patty steam-grilled on a bed of onions topped with a perfect pickle served between two delicious buns. From now until March 31, the Cheesy 10 Sack Value Deal — 10 of the famous steamy, mouthwatering shareable Cheese Sliders — is available for $8.99 in most markets and $9.99 in New York, New Jersey and Scottsdale. Customers can choose from three cheeses: American, cheddar, or jalepeño.

Order now through Craver Nation®

Every item and deal mentioned above and every item customers can find at their local Castle are available on the White Castle Online Ordering app with deals available in Craver Nation®. It is easy to download and free to join. Currently, Craver Nation members can receive $1 off any size Clam Strips in a mobile order (except in Arizona and Florida), and $1 off any size Shrimp Nibblers at any Castle (except in Florida & Tempe). New members who sign up for Craver Nation® get a free Original Slider Combo meal. And now, delivery service is now available on the White Castle app with a low flat fee, giving customers the best value on their orders any day of the year.

