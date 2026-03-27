Shrub Oak International School Announces Janine D'Anna, M.S. Ed., as Assistant Director of Education

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is pleased to announce the appointment of Janine D'Anna, M.S. Ed., as Assistant Director of Education. A valued member of the Shrub Oak community, Ms. D'Anna has served in multiple leadership capacities and brings a deep understanding of the school's mission, students, and programs to her new role.

Janine D'Anna, M.S. Ed., Assistant Director of Education, Shrub Oak International School

Ms. D'Anna has more than 25 years of experience in special education, with a career defined by her dedication to supporting diverse learners and mentoring educators. She holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in Curriculum & Instruction with a concentration in Special Education from Pace University and maintains K–12 Special Education licensure.

Throughout her career, and during her tenure at Shrub Oak, Ms. D'Anna has demonstrated a creative and individualized approach to education, incorporating her knowledge of communication styles and her passion for the arts to meet the unique needs of students. Her leadership is marked by strong emotional intelligence and a collaborative, relationship-centered approach, allowing her to build trust with students, families, faculty, and external partners alike.

Ms. D'Anna has extensive experience in classroom and behavior management and has mentored educators across residential and academic settings. She has also facilitated educational and behavioral initiatives for students, faculty, and staff within collaborative environments for more than a decade. "We are thrilled to recognize Janine in this role," said Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth. "Her long-standing commitment to Shrub Oak, combined with her expertise in special education and collaborative leadership style, make her exceptionally well-suited to continue advancing our educational program."

"I am honored to continue my journey at Shrub Oak in this new role," said Ms. D'Anna. "I am deeply committed to supporting our students, families, and educators, and to strengthening the collaborative partnerships that are so essential to each student's success. I look forward to building on the incredible work already taking place across our programs."

As a lifelong learner, she is also currently pursuing her PhD at Thomas Jefferson University.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School