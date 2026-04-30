Shrub Oak International School Expands Innovative Program for DeafDisabled Students

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is proud to highlight the continued development of its specialized program serving Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafAutistic, and DeafDisabled students. Over the past six years, the program has evolved into a comprehensive, student-centered model that prioritizes language access, individualized support, and inclusive community engagement.

Currently supporting three DeafDisabled students, the program is designed to meet each learner's unique educational and communication needs. Students benefit from a wide range of supports, including one-on-one interpreters, augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), low- and no-tech visual tools such as pictures and tangible symbols, and high-tech resources like tablets, laptops, and smartboards. Assistive technology is thoughtfully integrated throughout the school day to ensure meaningful access to academic content and social experiences.

At the core of Shrub Oak's approach is a multimodal, multilingual philosophy that incorporates spoken English, American Sign Language (ASL), and a variety of visual, digital, and kinesthetic communication methods. This framework fosters language development while creating an inclusive environment where diverse learners feel valued, connected, and empowered.

Shrub Oak's team includes four highly trained educational interpreters who studied at Interpreter Training Programs such as LaGuardia ASL-English Interpretation Program and Bloomsburg University. These interpreters work closely with students throughout the academic day and continue to provide interpreting services during residential and after-school activities, ensuring access to community-based experiences alongside peers.

Collaboration is central to the program's success. Interpreters partner with an interdisciplinary team that includes a Teacher of the Deaf, Special Education Teacher, signing mental health clinician, and related service providers. Together, they support not only students, but also the broader school community through ongoing staff training. These trainings focus on critical topics such as Deaf culture, language deprivation and its impact on behavior, regulation and learning, visual supports, social stories, advocacy, Deaf identity, and best practices for working with educational interpreters.

One prime example of Shrub Oak's inclusive approach can be seen in its Winter and Spring Showcases. Throughout the year, music classes incorporate ASL and Deaf creator content to ensure accessibility and foster a sense of belonging with their hearing peers. During performances, DeafDisabled students actively participate by signing songs or playing percussion instruments. They access performances through interpreter teams, visual supports on smartboards, tactile sound experiences via speakers and subwoofers, captioned media, and creative lighting techniques.

"Our role goes far beyond interpretation—we are helping build language, connection, and identity," said Diana Becker-Johnston, Lead Educational Interpreter at Shrub Oak International School. "Seeing our students fully access performances, express themselves through ASL and music, and share those moments with their peers is incredibly powerful. It's about making sure they are not just included, but truly seen and understood."

Shrub Oak International School's commitment to accessible, inclusive education continues to create meaningful opportunities for DeafDisabled students to learn, grow, and demonstrate their immeasurable potential, both in the classroom and beyond.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive behavioral health support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;

The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and

Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Interim Executive Director & Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School