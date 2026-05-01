Shrub Oak International School Welcomes Yorktown Police Department Officers to Foster Connection and Understanding with Students During Autism Acceptance Month

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School recently welcomed officers from the Yorktown Police Department to campus as part of its ongoing commitment to building meaningful relationships and strengthening community connections for the students it serves. The visit provided a supportive, structured opportunity for students to engage with law enforcement in a positive and familiar environment.

A student at Shrub Oak International School explores a Yorktown Police Department vehicle during a special campus visit, supporting positive interactions and relationship-building during Autism Acceptance Month.

During the visit, three officers spent time interacting with students, familiarizing them with a police vehicle, and gaining a deeper understanding of their individual needs, communication styles, and ways of engaging with others. Many of the students who participated are nonverbal and communicate using multimodal forms of expression, making opportunities like this especially important for fostering mutual understanding.

The initiative reflects Shrub Oak's dedication to creating experiences that promote trust, understanding, and a sense of safety for its students.

"We're here first and foremost to build relationships," said one of the participating officers. "Taking the time to get to know these students—their strengths, their perspectives, and what makes them feel safe—helps us become better partners in supporting them. Trust grows through familiarity, and that's what this visit is all about."

The visit was thoughtfully organized by faculty to ensure that students felt comfortable and supported throughout the experience, with an emphasis on predictability and positive engagement.

"Building meaningful connections with autistic students requires patience, respect, and a willingness to understand individual differences," another officer added. "I'm grateful for the chance to be here, learn from them, and develop relationships that are rooted in trust and mutual respect."

Educators at Shrub Oak emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for students to engage with members of the broader community in ways that are accessible and meaningful.

"Building trust doesn't happen overnight—it's something that develops through consistent, positive interactions," said Antonella Petrino, a teacher at Shrub Oak International School who organized the event. "We're grateful to partner with our local officers who are so clearly committed to taking the time to understand and connect with our students."

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive behavioral health support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;



The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and



Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Interim Executive Director & Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School