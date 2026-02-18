Shrub Oak International School Announces Promotion of Laura Meyers, LCAT, ATR-BC, to Director of The Pines at Shrub Oak

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is pleased to announce the promotion of Laura Meyers, LCAT, ATR-BC, to Director of The Pines at Shrub Oak, a specialized therapeutic residential program serving neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults who require intensive clinical and psychiatric support.

Laura's promotion reflects her unwavering commitment to the students and families of The Pines and her deep understanding of its clinical and educational mission. Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, playing a key role in integrating Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) skills into the daily program environment and fostering a collaborative, student-centered team culture.

In her new role, Laura will oversee the strategic direction and daily operations of The Pines, ensuring the continued delivery of the highest standard of therapeutic and educational care. Her leadership will further strengthen program consistency, interdisciplinary collaboration, and individualized support for students and families.

Laura holds a Master of Arts in Art Therapy from New York University and is trained in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Loss and Bereavement Therapy for Children and Adolescents. She is a Licensed Creative Arts Therapist (LCAT) and Board-Certified Art Therapist (ATR-BC).

Since beginning her career in 2013 in residential mental health treatment, Laura has worked extensively with youth and adults who have experienced complex trauma and related emotional and behavioral challenges, including aggression, self-harming behaviors, suicidality, mood dysregulation, addiction, and psychosis. As both a Clinician and Creative Arts Therapist, she has approached care through a creative, trauma-informed, and individualized lens, collaborating closely with adolescents and families to ensure their voices remain central to treatment planning and progress.

Laura has also piloted a Creative Arts Therapy Program for Veterans in residential substance use treatment and developed group programming within an inpatient chemical dependency rehabilitation unit. These experiences have provided her with a comprehensive understanding of residential treatment services and reinforced her commitment to creating therapeutic environments grounded in safety, collaboration, and shared goals.

In addition to her clinical leadership, Laura has served as an Internship Supervisor for graduate-level Creative Arts Therapy students since 2015 and continues to mentor emerging professionals as an adjunct professor at New York University, where she teaches Art Therapy with Adolescents and Internship in Art Therapy. Her work has been published in the International Art Therapy Journal (May 2024), reflecting her ongoing contributions to the field.

Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, shared, "We are incredibly fortunate to have such talented leaders within our own community. We look forward to the continued growth and success of The Pines under Laura's leadership."

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

