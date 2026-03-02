Shrub Oak International School Announces the Promotion of Deb Brass, MS, ATR-BC, LCAT, to Assistant Director of The Pines at Shrub Oak

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is proud to announce the promotion of Deb Brass, MS, ATR-BC, LCAT, to Assistant Director of The Pines at Shrub Oak, a specialized therapeutic program designed to serve neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults — with or without an autism diagnosis — in need of intensive psychiatric support.

Deb Brass, MS, ATR-BC, LCAT, Assistant Director, The Pines at Shrub Oak International School

Deb brings extensive leadership, clinical, and program development experience to her expanded role. She holds a Master of Science in Art Therapy/Counseling from The College of New Rochelle and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Northeastern University. Her advanced clinical training includes Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and specialized training in Loss, Bereavement, and Grief Therapy for children, adolescents, and adults.

Over the course of her career, Deb has held leadership roles across residential treatment, community-based programs, and educational settings. She began her work in the human services field supporting young adults with developmental disabilities in the Greater Boston area, serving as an Employment Counselor, Job Coach, and Independent Living Supervisor. During that time, she created and oversaw a comprehensive day program for young adults with developmental disabilities that integrated vocational training, volunteer opportunities, recreation, and enrichment programming, an initiative widely valued by families and community partners.

Her clinical career has included work in an OMH residential treatment facility, the development and leadership of two DYCD afterschool therapy programs in New York City, and the creation of community-based therapeutic programs in NYC elementary schools. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she established and led a Wellness/Therapy Support Program for frontline healthcare workers. She was also recruited to serve as a Clinical Consultant to the Children's Health Fund, where she contributed to the development of a Trauma-Informed Curriculum for its Health and Ready to Learn initiative.

Deb has extensive experience supporting youth and families facing complex psychiatric and emotional challenges, including depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders, PTSD, psychosis, aggression, suicidality, and mood dysregulation. Her work has consistently emphasized trauma-informed care, systems navigation, crisis management, and practical problem-solving within multidisciplinary teams. Her experience working across national, state, and local mental health and human service systems allows her to bring a strong operational and advocacy lens to her leadership at The Pines.

Since joining The Pines as Clinical Lead, Deb has been recognized for her ability to navigate crisis situations with skill and efficiency, foster collaboration among clinical, academic, and residential teams, and build strong relationships with students and families. Her promotion to Assistant Director reflects both her depth of experience and her ability to guide a highly structured therapeutic program serving students with acute and co-occurring psychiatric needs.

While her clinical foundation includes board certification as an art therapist (ATR-BC) and licensure as a Creative Arts Therapist (LCAT), Deb's approach extends well beyond any single modality. She integrates evidence-based therapeutic practices with individualized treatment planning and interdisciplinary collaboration to ensure each student receives comprehensive, coordinated care.

In addition to her leadership at The Pines at Shrub Oak, Deb serves as an adjunct professor at several graduate and undergraduate programs, including Lesley University, The College of New Rochelle, College of Mount Saint Vincent, Jefferson University (Philadelphia), and Marymount Manhattan College. She teaches courses in Psychopathology, Theory of Mental Health Counseling, Human Development, and Principles and Practices of Art Therapy, and has developed multiple graduate internship placements, contributing to the training of future clinical professionals.

"Deb's breadth of experience across residential treatment, community programming, trauma-informed care, and systems leadership makes her exceptionally well-suited for this role," said Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth. "Her commitment to students, families, and staff strengthens The Pines' ability to provide safe, structured, and clinically sophisticated support."

As Assistant Director, Deb will continue to advance interdisciplinary collaboration, strengthen clinical programming, and advocate for students and families as they work toward stabilization and transition.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;

The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and

Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School