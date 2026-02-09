Shrub Oak International School Welcomes Sophia Capozzoli, MS, BCBA, LBA as New BCBA Coordinator

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is pleased to announce the appointment of Sophia Capozzoli, MS, BCBA, LBA as the school's new BCBA Coordinator. In this role, Sophia will provide leadership and clinical oversight to Shrub Oak's Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services, with a primary focus on supporting students in the Founders Cohort while also contributing across all student groups.

Sophia Capozzoli, MS, BCBA, LBA, Shrub Oak International School BCBA Coordinator

Sophia Capozzoli is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and New York State Licensed Behavior Analyst with more than a decade of experience supporting autistic individuals in a wide range of applied settings. She began her career as a Direct Support Professional, establishing a strong foundation in person-centered, ethical, and compassionate behavioral support.

Sophia earned her BCBA credential in February 2020 and obtained New York State licensure later that year. She is deeply committed to professional development and mentorship, with a particular focus on providing high-quality supervision to BCBA candidates and Registered Behavior Technicians. Her work emphasizes best practices in supervision, ethical clinical decision-making, and the cultivation of future leaders in the field of behavior analysis.

Prior to joining Shrub Oak International School, Sophia supervised the behavior services team in the adult program at Anderson Center for Autism. During her tenure, she collaborated across programs and presented on interdisciplinary efforts at the New York State Association for Behavior Analysis (NYSABA) Annual Conference in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Her academic experience includes supervising practicum students at SUNY New Paltz and Empire State University, as well as serving as an Adjunct Professor in the Master's Program in Applied Behavior Analysis at SUNY New Paltz during the Spring 2025 semester.

In addition to her clinical and supervisory work, Sophia has a strong interest in applied research, with an emphasis on translating evidence-based practices into meaningful, real-world applications. Her professional interests include ethical practice, supervision and training, and advancing the field of applied behavior analysis through collaboration, dissemination, and ongoing learning.

"I'm honored to join the Shrub Oak community and excited to collaborate with such a dedicated team to support students through high-quality, ethical, and individualized ABA programming," said Capozzoli. "I look forward to mentoring staff and helping ensure our practices continue to evolve in meaningful ways for the students and families we serve."

Salam Soliman, PsyD, ABPP, Director of Clinical Services and Research at Shrub Oak International School, shared enthusiasm about Sophia's appointment:

"Sophia brings extensive experience supervising Behavior Specialists, Analysts, RBTs, and BCBA candidates, as well as leading staff trainings and overseeing high-quality ABA programming. Her collaborative leadership style and commitment to ethical, data-driven practice will be a wonderful addition to our community."

Shrub Oak International School is proud to welcome Sophia Capozzoli to its interdisciplinary team of educators, clinicians, and specialists dedicated to empowering autistic students through individualized, evidence-based, and compassionate care.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

