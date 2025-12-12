Shrub Oak International School Appoints Nancy Tritsch, MS Ed, EdM, as Director of Education

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School, a leading therapeutic day and residential program serving autistic children, adolescents, and young adults, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Tritsch, MS Ed, EdM, as Director of Education.

Nancy Tritsch, MS Ed, Ed M, Director of Education, Shrub Oak International School

In her role as Director of Education, Ms. Tritsch provides strategic leadership and oversight of Shrub Oak International School's academic programs, ensuring that educational practices align with the school's mission to deliver individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning for autistic students. She works collaboratively with multidisciplinary teams to advance instructional excellence, curriculum development, and student-centered outcomes across the school community.

"I am honored to step into the role of Director of Education at Shrub Oak International School," said Ms. Tritsch. "Shrub Oak's commitment to individualized learning, collaboration, and supporting the whole student deeply aligns with my own educational philosophy. I am excited to work alongside this dedicated community to help students grow academically, socially, and emotionally while preparing them for meaningful, fulfilling lives."

Ms. Tritsch brings extensive experience in special education leadership, curriculum design, and program development for neurodiverse learners. She holds a Master of Science in Education (Teaching) and a Master of Education (Educational Leadership), and has dedicated her career to creating inclusive, responsive educational environments that recognize each student's unique strengths, needs, and potential. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her collaborative leadership style and her commitment to evidence-based, student-centered instruction.

Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Admissions & Organizational Growth, shared, "Nancy is a thoughtful, highly skilled educational leader whose values and experience are a strong match for Shrub Oak. Her deep understanding of neurodiversity and her ability to build supportive, innovative academic programs will further strengthen the educational experience for our students and families."

In her new role, Ms. Tritsch will focus on advancing academic innovation, supporting faculty development, and ensuring that Shrub Oak's educational programming continues to reflect best practices in autism-informed instruction within a therapeutic school setting.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of autistic adolescents who also require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;

The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and

Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, please visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler at [email protected].

