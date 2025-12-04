Shrub Oak International School Unveils Newly Renovated Kitchen Designed to Advance Nutrition, Sensory-Friendly Dining, and Hands-On Learning

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is pleased to announce the completion of its newly renovated kitchen, a versatile and carefully designed culinary space created to support the diverse nutritional, sensory, and developmental needs of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. The enhanced facility strengthens the school's ability to provide individualized meals while also serving as an essential teaching environment that prepares students for greater independence and future career opportunities.

Patrick Hickey, Executive Chef, Shrub Oak International School

The redesign expands the school's capacity to provide meals that accommodate a wide array of dietary needs—including gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher, halal, allergen-free, low-sugar, and texture-specific diets—while also supporting the sensory profiles that make eating uniquely challenging for many autistic students. The kitchen's layout and equipment upgrades enable the culinary team to adapt preparation methods, textures, portioning, temperatures, and presentation to ensure students experience meals that feel safe, familiar, and comforting.

"Our team works closely with families and students to understand not only their nutritional needs but also how sensory sensitivities, routines, and preferences shape their experience with food," said Patrick Hickey, Executive Chef, who has been with Shrub Oak since its inception. Hickey trained at the Culinary Institute of America and brings more than 30 years of experience as an Executive Chef and General Manager to the Shrub Oak International School community. His ability to build trusting relationships with students and truly understand their individual preferences allows him to create meals that meet their needs and preferences. "For many of our students, dining isn't just about eating—it's about feeling regulated and supported. This renovation gives us the space and tools to meet students where they are and create meals they can fully enjoy."

Supporting Sensory-Friendly Dining Needs

Because eating can be a highly sensory experience, the renovated kitchen helps the team prepare meals that:

Match preferred textures (e.g., soft, crunchy, blended, smooth)

Accommodate sensitivities to taste, smell, temperature, and presentation

Meet medically necessary or culturally informed dietary requirements

Offer predictable routines, familiar foods, and gradual exposure to new items

Support students with avoidant/restrictive eating profiles or anxiety around mealtimes

These individualized approaches help students feel more regulated and comfortable, making mealtimes a positive and purposeful part of their day.

A Teaching Environment That Builds Independence and Future Job Skills

The newly designed kitchen also serves as a practical learning space where students can participate in structured culinary activities under staff supervision. Here, students can practice:

Basic meal preparation

Safe food handling and kitchen hygiene

Organization and sequencing

Task completion and workplace routines

For students exploring career interests, the kitchen provides a realistic environment to develop foundational skills for future roles in food service.

"Hands-on learning is a powerful tool for our students," Hickey added. "By giving them opportunities to work in a safe, supportive kitchen environment, we help build confidence, independence, and skills that can open doors to future employment."

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, the school helps students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of autistic adolescents who also require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement

The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS)

Cognia

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, please visit

