Shrub Oak International School Reinforces Unwavering Commitment to Student Safety and Security

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School today announced enhanced details of its comprehensive, multi-layered safety and security program designed to protect the autistic children, adolescents, and young adults entrusted to its care. From the school's inception, safety has been foundational to its mission—and the organization continues to invest heavily in the people, systems, and technologies required to ensure a secure learning and living environment.

"At Shrub Oak, the safety of our students is not merely a priority—it is the foundation upon which every aspect of our program is built," said Charles Cochran, Director of Public Safety, who has been part of the Shrub Oak International School community since the school first opened. "Our safety practices are proactive, coordinated, and rooted in experience. Every student deserves to feel secure, supported, and protected at all times."

Robust and Integrated Safety Infrastructure

Shrub Oak International School maintains one of the most comprehensive school-based security systems in the region. Key components include:

More than 400 security cameras throughout the campus.





throughout the campus. A fully gated campus , ensuring controlled access at all times.





, ensuring controlled access at all times. Radar technology installed on several buildings , providing an additional layer of protection against student elopement.





, providing an additional layer of protection against student elopement. A dedicated on-site security team providing continuous monitoring of campus video coverage, ensuring that any concern is identified and addressed quickly.





providing continuous monitoring of campus video coverage, ensuring that any concern is identified and addressed quickly. Strict access control protocols for all visitors, vendors, and contractors.





for all visitors, vendors, and contractors. Close collaboration between Public Safety, Clinical Services, Education, and Residential Life to ensure a seamless, school-wide approach to risk awareness and prevention.

Leadership Rooted in Experience

As Director of Public Safety, Charles Cochran brings more than 30 years of law enforcement and public safety experience. His background includes leadership roles in emergency response, investigations, school security, training, and crisis management. At Shrub Oak, he has been instrumental in shaping the school's comprehensive safety protocols, training procedures, and cross-departmental coordination.

"Working with our students is a privilege," Cochran added. "Our team understands their unique needs, communication styles, and challenges. Safety is not one-size-fits-all, and our strategies reflect a deep understanding of autism, therapeutic supports, and the individualized care that defines Shrub Oak."

A Holistic Approach to Safety

Shrub Oak's safety program extends beyond physical systems. The school integrates:

Crisis-prevention and de-escalation training for all staff





Robust emergency preparedness planning





Close communication with local law enforcement and first responders





Therapeutic supports designed to reduce risk by strengthening students' emotional regulation, communication, and independence

This comprehensive philosophy ensures that safety is embedded in the school's culture and daily routines.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, the school helps students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of autistic adolescents who also require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS)





Cognia

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, please visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler at [email protected].

