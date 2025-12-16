Shrub Oak International School Maintains Multiple Prestigious Accreditations, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Quality, Accountability, and Continuous Improvement

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School, a leading therapeutic day and residential program serving autistic children, adolescents, and young adults, proudly announces its continued accreditation by several nationally respected accrediting organizations. These accreditations reflect the school's ongoing commitment to high standards of educational quality, ethical practice, and institutional excellence.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by the National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), holding Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement. NIPSA accreditation is granted through a rigorous process of self-study and external peer review that evaluates a school's academic programming, governance, operational practices, and student support services. The Level III Therapeutic Certification reflects Shrub Oak's demonstrated ability to provide integrated academic and therapeutic programming for students with complex needs, while the Autism Endorsement affirms the school's specialized expertise in serving autistic students through individualized, evidence-based practices within a structured and supportive environment.

The school also holds accreditation from the Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation, ethical practice, and school improvement. MSA-CESS is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, and its accreditation process evaluates a school's mission alignment, governance, instructional programming, student services, and commitment to continuous improvement.

In addition, Shrub Oak International School is accredited by Cognia. Cognia accreditation reflects Shrub Oak's alignment with research-based best practices and its focus on measurable outcomes, professional growth, and sustained institutional effectiveness.

Meeting and maintaining accreditation standards strengthens the integrity, reliability, and credibility of Shrub Oak International School's academic, residential, and therapeutic programming. Accreditation requires ongoing self-study, peer review, and external evaluation, ensuring that the school remains accountable, reflective, and responsive to the evolving needs of its students and families.

"Accreditation is an essential part of how we ensure excellence and integrity across every aspect of our work," said Andrew Dillenbeck, LCSW-R, MBA, Head of Programs at Shrub Oak International School. "These accreditations affirm the quality of our programs, the dedication of our staff, and our commitment to continuous improvement in service of our students' growth, safety, and long-term success."

In addition to its current accreditations, Shrub Oak International School is actively pursuing accreditation with Joint Commission, an independent, evidence-based standards setting organization that sets the benchmark for safe, high-quality care through healthcare accreditation. Accreditation by Joint Commission would further demonstrate Shrub Oak's commitment to safety, quality, and best practices within its therapeutic and clinical services, reinforcing the school's integrated, whole-child approach to education and care.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of adolescents, with or without an autism diagnosis, who also require intensive psychiatric support.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, please visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler at [email protected].

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School