Shrub Oak International School Highlights Dr. Andrea Rosa, DNP, PMHNP-BC, Director of Health and Wellness

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School, a leading therapeutic day and residential program serving autistic children, adolescents, and young adults, is proud to highlight the leadership of Dr. Andrea Rosa, DNP, PMHNP-BC, MSN, BSN, RN, Director of Health and Wellness, whose clinical expertise and commitment to student care support the school's comprehensive Health & Wellness program.

Andrea Rosa, DNP, PMHNP-BC, MSN, BSN, RN, Director of Health & Wellness, Shrub Oak International School

Dr. Rosa is a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Board-Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, bringing advanced training in both medical and behavioral health care. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Stony Brook University and her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Georgetown University, reflecting a strong academic foundation aligned with Shrub Oak's commitment to evidence-based practice, interdisciplinary collaboration, and individualized student support, particularly for students with complex medical and developmental needs.

Designed to meet the medical and nursing needs of all students, Shrub Oak's 24/7 Health & Wellness department is a critical component of the school's therapeutic program, ensuring that student health, safety, and well-being remain a top priority at all times.

The Health & Wellness program is led full time by Dr. Rosa and supported by a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and a team of experienced nurses. Shrub Oak's nursing staff is highly trained in medication administration, emergency first aid, treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, and the management of chronic medical conditions. The team also works closely with families to ensure coordinated, individualized care for every student.

"At Shrub Oak, health and wellness extend far beyond the scope of a traditional school nursing department," said Dr. Rosa. "Our team is committed to providing consistent, compassionate care so students feel safe, supported, and ready to engage fully in their academic and therapeutic programs."

In addition to on-campus care, Shrub Oak International School coordinates access to local medical specialists experienced in working with Shrub Oak's student population. The Health & Wellness department provides transportation and support for off-campus medical appointments, ensuring continuity of care and minimizing stress for students and families.

Under Dr. Rosa's leadership, Shrub Oak International School's Health & Wellness department exemplifies the school's mission to provide comprehensive, student-centered care that prioritizes student health and safety and supports students beyond what is offered in a traditional school setting.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, the school helps students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler at [email protected].

