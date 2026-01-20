Shrub Oak International School Collaborates Locally with GlamourGals' Mahopac Chapter on Senior Outreach

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is strengthening its commitment to community engagement through senior outreach conducted in collaboration with GlamourGals' Mahopac Chapter, including visits to Kohler Senior Center in Mahopac, NY, and Salem Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Purdys, NY. The initiative offers students structured, relationship-centered opportunities to connect with older adults while reinforcing empathy, communication, and civic responsibility.

Shrub Oak International School student organizing Kindness Cards for delivery.

The outreach is led by Cynthia Colbrook, Recreation Coordinator at Shrub Oak International School, who brings more than a decade of experience in intergenerational volunteer programming. "For the past 12 years, I've had the privilege of advising the Mahopac High School GlamourGals chapter and seeing how consistent, personal connection can brighten a senior's day," said Colbrook. "At Shrub Oak, we focus on building communication and relationship skills in ways that feel authentic and supportive for our students. Bringing those two worlds together—through visits and simple acts like Kindness Cards—creates meaningful moments for the seniors we connect with and gives our students a powerful opportunity to practice empathy and connection in the community."

GlamourGals is a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to reducing senior isolation through companionship and personal connection. Its chapters organize intergenerational programming centered on conversation, creative activities, handwritten notes, and other individualized interactions. Colbrook advises the Mahopac High School GlamourGals chapter, which has been recognized for its community impact, including receiving the New York Statewide Group Volunteer of the Year Award for its work with seniors at facilities such as Salem Hills.

Through this collaboration, Shrub Oak students participate in thoughtfully designed activities that prioritize genuine connection over performance or productivity. One current initiative includes creating Kindness Cards. The cards feature short handwritten notes, drawings, and original artwork intended to offer encouragement and warmth to seniors who may be experiencing loneliness or limited social interaction.

The Kindness Card initiative serves as an inclusive form of service learning, allowing students with a wide range of abilities to participate in ways that are developmentally appropriate and socially meaningful. In addition to supporting the well-being of local seniors, the project helps students strengthen communication and social-emotional skills in a real-world context.

The outreach also aligns with Shrub Oak's therapeutic and educational focus for autistic students, for whom building social connection and community participation can be especially important. By engaging in structured, supportive interactions, and by reflecting on how isolation can affect people across the lifespan, students practice perspective-taking, expressive communication, and relationship skills while contributing positively to others.

By continuing this outreach over time, Shrub Oak International School reinforces the idea that service is an ongoing responsibility. Through relationship-centered community engagement, students are encouraged to play an active role in strengthening connections beyond the classroom.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

