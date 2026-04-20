Shrub Oak International School Launches Innovative Teaching Kitchen to Empower Students with Real-World Life Skills

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is proud to announce the opening of its dedicated Teaching Kitchen, a thoughtfully designed learning space where students develop essential and transferable skills through hands-on learning.

The Teaching Kitchen is an extension of Shrub Oak's mission to provide a highly individualized, therapeutic, and educational program for autistic students, including those with complex needs. This new space offers students meaningful opportunities to build confidence, work on daily living skills, and participate in real-world learning experiences within a structured and supportive setting.

With carefully guided instruction, students participate in activities such as meal preparation, following routines, exploring new foods, and practicing kitchen safety. These experiences are carefully aligned with each student's individualized goals, supporting growth in communication, executive functioning, social engagement, and sensory regulation. For some students, these experiences also provide a foundation for exploring vocational interests, including roles in food service and other related settings.

"The Teaching Kitchen represents an exciting addition to how we support our students' growth in meaningful, everyday ways," said Lauren Koffler, MSW, Interim Executive Director & Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth. "It provides opportunities for students to engage, explore, and build skills in a setting that is both supportive and purposeful."

The program also encourages collaboration and shared experiences, as students work alongside peers and staff to prepare food, follow structured routines, and participate in activities that promote engagement and self-expression. For many students, the kitchen becomes a space for discovery, creativity, and increased comfort with new experiences.

The Teaching Kitchen builds upon Shrub Oak's comprehensive life skills programming, which includes opportunities to develop cooking and kitchen safety skills within the Life Skills House and through the school's Founders Pillar Curriculum. Together, these environments provide students with consistent, real-world practice across settings, supporting the generalization of skills and reinforcing learning in meaningful contexts.

As part of Shrub Oak's broader residential and educational program, the Teaching Kitchen helps extend learning beyond the classroom, allowing students to engage with skills in ways that are functional, relevant, and personalized to their needs.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive behavioral health support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Interim Executive Director & Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School