Shrub Oak International School Gives Back to the Community with Thanksgiving Donation to St. Mary's Food Pantry

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its tradition of community giving, Shrub Oak International School donated 50 turkeys and all the trimmings for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to The Community Food Pantry at St. Mary's in Mohegan Lake, NY. The donation included shelf-stable items such as canned corn, green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and more.

Shrub Oak International School students shop for turkeys to donate to The Community Food Pantry at St. Mary's in Mohegan Lake, NY

This meaningful initiative was started several years ago by Michael Koffler, Founder and CEO of Shrub Oak International School, as a gesture of gratitude for the continued support the local community has shown the school and its students.

"Sharing, caring, and giving of our hearts and minds is what Shrub Oak does every day," said Michael Koffler, Founder and CEO of Shrub Oak International School. "This donation represents our appreciation for our local community and our genuine desire to support our neighbors, especially during a time when there is so much uncertainty surrounding food assistance."

Students at Shrub Oak are involved in every stage of the effort, from planning and shopping to delivering the food to the pantry. The hands-on experience helps students develop important life skills, while also strengthening communication, social skills, flexibility, and confidence in real-world settings.

"Our students truly enjoy participating in this project," said Nancy Tritsch, MS Ed, EdM, Director of Education. "It's a powerful way for them to develop practical skills, experience the joy of giving, and understand the importance of helping others. This kind of real-world learning is at the heart of what we do."

Students and staff delivered the donation to the food pantry after shopping for the items locally. DeCicco Family Markets in Jefferson Valley, NY was instrumental in helping the school procure the turkeys with a generous discount to ensure the donation could help as many local families as possible. DeCicco staff supported and engaged with the students as they shopped, which made the experience a rewarding one for everyone involved.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strength- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of autistic adolescents who also require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information, please visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler at [email protected].

