Shrub Oak International School Launches Kind Cup Coffee Shop Internship to Build Student Skills and Campus Community

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is proud to highlight the success of the Kind Cup Coffee Shop, an innovative, campus-based student internship program designed to provide real-world vocational experience in a supportive school setting.

Operating as an on-campus coffee cart for Shrub Oak team members, the Kind Cup gives students a structured setting to practice job readiness and vocational skills while offering a welcoming coffee experience for staff during designated cart hours. The internship is intentionally designed as an on-campus learning environment where students can build skills in a familiar and supportive setting.

The Kind Cup internship allows students to take part in meaningful responsibilities that reflect the expectations of workplace settings. Student interns practice greeting customers, preparing beverages, fulfilling orders, tracking supplies, and following consistent routines for opening and closing the cart. Each task is broken down with clear instruction, repetition, and staff support, enabling students to grow in confidence, communication, and professionalism over time.

"The Kind Cup was created to give students an authentic work experience right here on campus," said Amanda Morin, Shrub Oak International School Job Coach and staff member responsible for developing and supporting the program. "Our goal is to help students discover their strengths, practice real job skills, and feel pride in contributing to something that connects them with others. The program has been especially impactful in helping students experience the satisfaction that comes from meaningful work and positive engagement with staff."

The menu is designed to be engaging while remaining accessible for student learners. Weekly offerings include espresso options as well as rotating specialty drinks that encourage flexibility and skill development. Seasonal flavors and themed beverages provide opportunities for students to experience menu changes, service variety, and the creative side of workplace operations.

The Kind Cup Coffee Shop reflects Shrub Oak International School's ongoing commitment to transition planning and preparing students for adulthood. By combining vocational training with campus community connection, the internship helps students develop greater independence and prepares them for future internships, volunteer placements, and employment opportunities beyond Shrub Oak.

Shrub Oak International School is proud to continue expanding hands-on learning programs like the Kind Cup that empower students to build skills, confidence, and meaningful roles within their campus community.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;

The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and

Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org.

