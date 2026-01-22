Shrub Oak International School Recognizes HR Director Heather Bermingham for Strengthening Staff Culture

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is recognizing Heather Bermingham, MBA, Director of Human Resources, for advancing a people-first workplace culture that directly supports Shrub Oak's mission to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults.

Heather Bermingham, MBA, Director of Human Resources at Shrub Oak International School

Since joining Shrub Oak in 2024, Bermingham has focused on ensuring staff feel prepared, supported, and valued because the adults who care for students every day deserve the same commitment to growth and belonging that Shrub Oak provides to learners. Her approach reflects a career built on launch and change management, with experience spanning nonprofit services and complex operational environments—expertise she now applies to building sustainable, positive systems that "grow with us."

A cornerstone of Shrub Oak's staff culture is continuous learning. Shrub Oak's ongoing staff training sessions are designed to keep team members equipped with current, practical strategies for supporting students. Trainings include skill-building topics such as active listening, informed by the Therapeutic Crisis Intervention for Schools (TCIS) curriculum, with guided, scenario-based practice that supports confidence, consistency, and effectiveness across roles.

"Professional growth isn't a perk here. It's part of how we deliver for students," Bermingham said. "When staff have the training, tools, and support they need, they can show up with clarity and confidence. That preparation strengthens our teams and ultimately strengthens outcomes for our students."

Bermingham's work also emphasizes belonging and appreciation across campus. Shrub Oak has continued expanding regularly scheduled staff appreciation efforts, including initiatives designed to bring colleagues together and recognize the essential work happening across departments.

Recent examples include the creation of a staff-led Staff Appreciation Committee—developed in collaboration with Human Resources—to help align celebrations and recognition efforts with what staff say they want and value. The committee, named Roots & Relationships (R&R), has focused on strengthening connection, nurturing collaboration, and creating meaningful experiences for the staff who support students every day, including a seasonal Gratitude Tree that encourages shared recognition across the community.

Shrub Oak has also highlighted formal recognition events such as Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Appreciation Week, honoring staff whose daily presence and care are foundational to the student experience, reinforcing Shrub Oak's belief that a strong, supported workforce is central to a safe, responsive, and empowering environment for students.

Bermingham's work is rooted in a clear priority: pathways for growth. Her leadership supports structures that help employees build skills over time, adapt to evolving student needs, and pursue long-term development within Shrub Oak, strengthening retention, teamwork, and continuity of care.

"As Shrub Oak grows, we want our staff to grow with us," Bermingham added. "That means training, recognition, and real pathways forward—because supporting our people is how we support our students."

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

