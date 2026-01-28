Shrub Oak International School Unveils Renovated Student Hub Designed to Support Connection, Movement, and Regulation

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School is proud to announce the completion of a thoughtful renovation of its Student Hub, a central gathering space in the school's main building where students regularly engage in recreational, social, and self-directed activities. The redesigned Hub reflects the school's ongoing commitment to creating environments that support student regulation, engagement, and overall well-being.

Shrub Oak International School Student Hub

The renovated Hub introduces a variety of interactive features designed to accommodate diverse interests, sensory preferences, and regulation needs. New game-based installations include basketball-style Connect 4, wall-mounted Connect 4, wall tic-tac-toe, and tabletop options such as foosball and air hockey. These activities encourage turn-taking, shared attention, and organic peer interaction in a low-pressure, supportive setting. Wall-mounted games also allow students to remain active while engaging in the activity, supporting those who benefit from movement or prefer not to sit for extended periods.

Balancing energy with calm was a central goal of the redesign. A newly created reading nook offers a quieter option within the shared space, complete with comfortable seating and a small library. This area allows students to decompress, read independently, or engage in low-stimulation activities without leaving the Hub, supporting autonomy and self-selection based on individual regulation needs.

Visual design also played a key role in the renovation. A large, immersive wall mural now anchors the space, transforming the atmosphere and creating a sense of distinction from nearby academic areas. Designed to evoke relaxation and visual interest, the mural serves as both an aesthetic focal point and a supportive environmental feature for students who may be sensitive to visual and spatial cues.

Additional sensory-supportive elements, including crash pads and ball dart boards, were incorporated to provide safe outlets for physical movement, proprioceptive input, and stress relief. These features offer students opportunities for full-body engagement, coordination, and focused play in a structured and supervised environment.

To complete the renovation, the Hub's furniture was fully reconfigured to improve flow, accessibility, and sightlines. The updated layout enhances staff supervision while maintaining open, flexible pathways that support individual use, small-group interaction, and shared recreational time.

"This renovation was about much more than updating a space — it was about being intentional with every design choice," said Samantha Supino, BSAS, Director of Facilities. "Our goal was to create a Hub that feels welcoming, flexible, and responsive to how our students actually use the space."

Together, these updates reinforce Shrub Oak International School's student-centered approach to campus design. The renovated Hub serves as a dynamic and inclusive environment that supports movement, creativity, social connection, and regulation — offering students a meaningful space to engage, recharge, and connect.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;

The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and

Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org.

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School