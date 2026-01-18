Shrub Oak International School Proudly Sponsors the 3rd Annual Autism Research & Training Symposium (ARTS)

Championing Innovation and Collaboration in Autism Research and Support

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak is honored to serve as a proud sponsor of the 3rd Annual Autism Research & Training Symposium (ARTS), hosted by the International Society for Autism (ISA) from January 20–22, 2026 in Hollywood, Florida. This landmark event brings together researchers, clinicians, educators, and advocates from across the autism field to share cutting-edge discoveries, evidence-based practices, and innovative approaches focused on improving quality of life for autistic individuals.

Now in its third year, ARTS 2026 — themed "Innovative Pathways: Technology and Advances in Autism Research, Support, and Care" — underscores the transformative role of research and technology in shaping future supports and services. Attendees will engage in keynote presentations, interactive workshops, and networking sessions designed to strengthen collaborations and accelerate progress in autism research and practice.

"Shrub Oak is deeply committed to advancing autism research, evidence-based practice, and clinical training," said Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth at Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak. "We are proud to sponsor ARTS and to support a forum that fosters meaningful dialogue, encourages multidisciplinary collaboration, and brings the voices of researchers, clinicians, families, and autistic self-advocates to the forefront."

As a sponsor, Shrub Oak looks forward to sharing insights from our work, supporting emerging leaders in autism research, and reinforcing our dedication to evidence-based outcomes that benefit autistic individuals and their families.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;

The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and

Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

