Shrub Oak International School Students Gain Valuable Workforce Experience Through Internships at Cacciatori Pizza & Pasta

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrub Oak International School recognizes the vital role that internships and meaningful community engagement play in preparing students for success beyond the classroom. These experiences support Shrub Oak's mission to help autistic children, adolescents, and young adults build the skills and confidence needed to live full, productive lives.

Cacciatori Pizza & Pasta located in Mahopac, NY.

For the past two years, students have had the opportunity to intern at Cacciatori Pizza & Pasta in Mahopac, NY, a valued community partner that has welcomed Shrub Oak students with enthusiasm and support. The internship provides students with authentic workplace responsibilities that contribute directly to the daily operations of the restaurant.

Shrub Oak students assist with tasks such as assembling pizza boxes, greeting customers, and restocking refrigerators. These responsibilities allow students to practice organization, communication, time management, and customer service skills in an active, community-based setting.

Cacciatori's owner has been an exceptional partner, consistently supportive, patient, and genuinely appreciative of the students' contributions. The restaurant team has created a welcoming space where students feel valued not only for their effort, but for the meaningful role they play in supporting the business.

"It's always a pleasure working with the students and providing them an opportunity to expand their skills," said Ivan Morales, owner of Cacciatori Pizza & Pasta.

For many students, the experience of contributing to a local business reinforces the connection between effort and achievement. Receiving positive feedback from supervisors and interacting with customers helps them understand the real-world impact of their work—strengthening self-advocacy skills and preparing them for future employment opportunities. One student who participates in the internship often draws inspiration from a favorite quote: "If you're afraid to fail, then you're probably going to fail." — Kobe Bryant.

Shrub Oak International School's vocational and community-based learning programs are designed to ensure that students do more than learn about work—they experience it. Partnerships like the one with Cacciatori Pizza & Pasta reflect Shrub Oak's commitment to creating opportunities where students feel valued, capable, and recognized for their strengths.

Shrub Oak International School is grateful to Cacciatori Pizza & Pasta for their ongoing partnership and commitment to creating inclusive opportunities that benefit both students and the broader Mahopac community. Follow them on Instagram @Cacciatori_Mahopac.

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized, strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of neurodiverse children, adolescents, and young adults—with or without an autism diagnosis—who require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;





The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and





Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

SOURCE Shrub Oak International School