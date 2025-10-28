The Pines at Shrub Oak International School Highlights the Power of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

MOHEGAN LAKE, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pines at Shrub Oak International School continues to set the standard for specialized therapeutic support for adolescents – with or without an autism diagnosis – who also require intensive psychiatric support by using Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) as its foundational treatment model.

"We chose DBT as the foundational treatment model for The Pines because the core principles of the model work exceptionally well for the population we are serving. Specifically, first and foremost, DBT attends to behavior. It looks to understand why behavior occurs, what reinforces that behavior, and how to change maladaptive behavior," noted Andrew Dillenbeck, LCSW-R, MBA, Head of Programs at Shrub Oak International School and Founding Director of The Pines.

At The Pines at Shrub Oak, DBT informs every layer of treatment planning and care. The approach centers on four key skill domains—mindfulness, emotion regulation, distress tolerance, and interpersonal effectiveness—to help students develop greater self-awareness and emotional control. Through structured interventions, students learn to identify triggers, manage distress, and replace maladaptive behaviors with positive, goal-oriented actions.

"DBT gives our students a language for understanding their emotions and a structure for navigating challenges," said Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Admissions and Organizational Growth. "For many of our students, it becomes the bridge between feeling overwhelmed and feeling empowered — it helps them build the skills to live meaningful, connected lives."

DBT principles are embedded throughout daily programming at The Pines — in classrooms, therapy sessions, residential life, and recreation.

Each classroom is staffed with a licensed mental health clinician whose office is embedded in the academic space allowing for immediate therapeutic support and skill practice.

Teachers and clinicians collaborate to integrate DBT skill-building into academic lessons and group discussions.

The residential milieu supports real-time application of DBT skills in students' living and recreational environments.

Adolescents who experience emotional dysregulation or co-occurring psychiatric conditions often benefit from DBT's structured, skills-based approach. The Pines integrates DBT into a nurturing, individualized, and trauma-informed environment, empowering students to develop stronger emotional resilience, self-control, and adaptive coping mechanisms.

"DBT aligns beautifully with our mission at The Pines," said Dillenbeck. "It's not just about reducing challenging behavior — it's about helping each student understand themselves more deeply, communicate more effectively, and experience genuine growth. When our students begin to apply these skills and see that change is possible, that's where the real healing happens."

About Shrub Oak International School and The Pines at Shrub Oak

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of autistic children, adolescents, and young adults. Through individualized strengths- and passion-based learning, we help students form meaningful relationships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential.

Located on the campus of Shrub Oak International School, The Pines at Shrub Oak is a specialized therapeutic program designed to address the unique needs of adolescents – with or without an autism diagnosis – who also require intensive psychiatric support.

Shrub Oak International School is accredited by:

The National Independent Private Schools Association (NIPSA), Level III Therapeutic Certification, Academic Accreditation, with an Autism Endorsement;

The Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), a globally recognized leader in school accreditation and improvement; and

Cognia, signifying that the school meets or exceeds rigorous standards of educational quality and effectiveness.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School or The Pines at Shrub Oak, please visit www.shruboak.org or contact Lauren Koffler, MSW, Head of Programs and Organizational Growth, at [email protected].

