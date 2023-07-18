Shug's Bagels Selects Tegan Digital as Agency of Record

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas' acclaimed neighborhood bagel shop, Shug's Bagels, has tapped local agency Tegan Digital to help expand their digital footprint ahead of the grand opening of a second location on Lemmon Avenue.

As Shug's Agency of Record, the Tegan team will spearhead marketing efforts as well as guide strategy and development for ongoing projects. The partnership will continue building awareness and excitement for Shug's unique approach to "the Dallas bagel."

"Bringing Tegan on for this exciting new phase of growth is going to be crucial as we prepare to launch our newest location while continuing to invest in the incredible community of customers we've gotten to know over the last three years," said Shug's Founder Justin Shugrue. "Tegan knows Dallas. They love Dallas. And they want to see their community thrive, just like we do."

Shug's opened its flagship SMU-adjacent location on Mockingbird Lane in June 2020 after months of passing out samples and cultivating a cult following of loyal taste testers. Despite launching during the pandemic, the shop quickly became a sought-after local hot spot for its homespun Texas take on New York-quality bagels and deli offerings. Their personal connection with local customers has created a close-knit community that is happy to brave long weekend lines for Shug's inspired iterations and seasonal spins on classic breakfast and deli sandwiches. They've even instituted an "After Hours" menu option to satisfy customers' late-night cravings.

"It was an easy decision to partner with Shug's – their bagels are ridiculously good," said Tegan Partner John Herrington. "We love supporting small businesses, especially in our own backyard."

Poised for expansion and with nothing but opportunity on the horizon, Shugrue doesn't shy away from crediting Shug's loyal army of bagel lovers for the shop's success: "Good bagels and great people. That's what we're all about."

About Shug's Bagels

Founded in 2020 by New York native and Southern Methodist University graduate Justin Shugrue, Shug's Bagels is proud to serve world-class Texas-style bagels at its flagship location on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. Shug's kettle-boiled bagels expertly pair the art of traditional techniques with bold flavor combinations and the best local ingredients of the season. Shug's second location on Lemmon Avenue is set to open in summer 2023.

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 12 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Lennox, Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Party Project. For more information, visit tegan.io .

