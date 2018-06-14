Shulman Rogers Adds Noted Baltimore Medical Negligence Attorney Roxanne Ward

"I believe the firm and the practice group will be the perfect platform for me to continue assisting victims of medical negligence, particularly those with catastrophic injuries, including but not limited to, brain damaged babies," Ms. Ward said. Ms. Ward had extensive experience on the defense side in working up these tragic cases. "I work very closely with my clients to ensure that they are fully informed of the status of their cases. I truly care about my clients' interests and I am persistent in my efforts to see that my clients receive the justice that they deserve."

"Roxanne Ward has more than 20 years helping clients get justice, compensation and closure," Karl Protil, co-head of Shulman Rogers Medical Malpractice and Personal Injury team, said. "Roxanne started out defending doctors and hospitals. After her own family's tragedy due to a surgeon's negligence, she has used that knowledge and experience to help others. For her, it's personal."

Ms. Ward received her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Baltimore. She is licensed in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

About Shulman Rogers

