Shulman Rogers Expands Family Law Practice with Kimberly Rokosky and Janelle Walwyn-White

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers' Divorce and Family Law Practice continues to expand with the addition of Kimberly Rokosky (Shareholder) and Janelle Walwyn-White (Associate). Practice chair Heather Mehigan notes, "We are delighted to welcome Kimberly and Janelle to the Firm. Both of these talented women bring a unique skillset to our Family Law Practice that will be of tremendous benefit to our clients."

Kimberly Rokosky represents clients in Virginia and Maryland in family law matters; guardianships and conservatorships; and in fiduciary litigation. Within her practice, she deftly handles the complexities of divorce, child support, custody and visitation and is always mindful of the emotionality surrounding these matters. She is well-versed in the handling of complex assets, the valuation of small businesses and the division of various types of retirement accounts. Kimberly is one of a handful of attorneys practicing in Northern Virginia who can litigate both uncontested and contested guardianship/conservatorship proceedings with ease. Within her Fiduciary Litigation Practice, Kimberly advises Personal Representatives (Administrators or Executors), Guardians and Conservators, Agents under Powers of Attorney and Trustees on how to administer the estates or trusts under their control.

With significant experience in divorce and custody cases where there are allegations of child maltreatment and mental health concerns, a Master's degree in social work and a law degree, Janelle Walwyn-White has an exceptional and unique skillset that her family law clients benefit from. She also has years of experience as a forensic interviewer with child sexual abuse victims and is adept at conducting family assessments and custody investigations. Janelle maintains a strong sense of composure and uses her calming nature to diffuse tumultuous situations as she works with clients to resolve their divorce and custody disputes. An active member of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts – a coalition of attorneys and social workers – Janelle not only advocates on behalf of her clients but also makes sure they have access to the resources they need for the long-term well-being of their children and families. Janelle is licensed to practice in Maryland and the District of Columbia, as well as in St. Kitts and Nevis Circuit Courts of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

