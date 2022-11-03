Shulman Rogers Promotes Four New Shareholders

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers is pleased to announce that Justin A. DeVault, William F. Gibson II, Amanda W. Gilbert and Alison H. Graham have been elected as shareholders of the Firm.

"The Firm is committed to the development and mentorship of our associates, and we are proud to see these four attorneys rise to shareholder status," said Managing Shareholder, Samuel M. Spiritos . "Justin, Bill, Amanda and Alison epitomize the stellar talent Shulman Rogers brings to our local, regional and national clients."

Justin A. DeVault uses comprehensive estate and tax planning to help clients plan for the future. By working closely with clients throughout the various stages of their lives, he helps them preserve wealth for future generations by protecting the assets they have worked hard to accumulate while minimizing federal and state estate tax liability. Justin earned his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and his B.S., magna cum laude, from West Virginia University.

Builders, developers and construction industry professionals hire William F. Gibson II when they need a creative litigator who can not only solve their legal disputes but also help avoid them in the first place. Clients appreciate that Bill's preventative approach reduces their risk of future legal conflicts, ultimately saving them time and money. Bill received his J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Virginia.

Amanda W. Gilbert represents individuals in all aspects of family law, including divorce, custody, adoption and assisted reproductive technology. She strives to help clients regain control of often-overwhelming situations, and crafts creative solutions to help them achieve their goals. Amanda earned her J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School and her B.A., with honors, from Washington University in St. Louis.

An experienced litigator, Alison H. Graham uses her confidence and composure to help individuals and organizations involved in landlord-tenant and contract disputes involving housing discrimination, property contamination and defects, broker misconduct, mortgage fraud and premises liability. Alison received her J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Baltimore School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Maryland.

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in Metropolitan Washington, offering local, regional and national clients a full range of business and personal legal services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com .

