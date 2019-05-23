Shulman Rogers welcomes Beth Clark to the Business and Financial Services Department

"As our client base continues to grow, we are fortunate to attract talented attorneys like Beth to ensure that we consistently deliver the outstanding service our clients expect. Her depth and breadth of experience will lend critical support to our robust and growing Private Funds Practice," Scott Museles , chair of Shulman Rogers' Business and Financial Services Department, said.

For more than 20 years, Beth has been providing superior legal guidance to the financial services industry, advising clients with respect to a wide range of transactions, including fund formation, partnerships, joint ventures, contract negotiation, financing and merger and acquisition activity, as well as with regulatory compliance issues. She will use her significant experience serving large institutional clients at an international law firm to support a middle market audience of investors.

"I am inspired by the entrepreneurship and innovative spirit of the private funds, startup clients and emerging growth companies that Shulman Rogers attracts. I look forward to helping these clients maximize their opportunities while mitigating risk," Beth said.

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients, including real estate, corporate, intellectual property, startup, regulatory, immigration and employment law services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

