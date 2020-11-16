Shulman Rogers Welcomes Kimberly V. Mann to Co-Chair the Fund Formation Practice

Commenting on the expanding team, Co-Chair of the Business and Financial Services Department, Scott Museles , shares, "A seasoned securities and private funds attorney, Kim will strengthen our existing capabilities and add immediate value to our regional and national clients. We are delighted to have her join Shulman Rogers."

For more than 20 years, Kim has represented a wide array of clients in sophisticated regulatory and transactional matters. From fund sponsors, general partners and investment advisers to institutional investors, family offices and high-net-worth individual investors, clients seek her counsel on issues relating to structuring, drafting and negotiating investment terms, managing advisory relationships and other matters arising during the life cycle of alternative investments. In addition to private fund formation and investment engagements, Kim's transactional representations include co-investments, buy-side and sell-side secondary transactions and direct investments. Kim's regulatory practice includes, among other securities matters, representation of registered and exempt investment advisers.

"I look forward to working with the outstanding professionals at Shulman Rogers," states Kim. "The firm's entrepreneurial culture and broad array of excellent service offerings will be a tremendous benefit for my clients."

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is a full-service law firm representing clients regionally, nationally and internationally, offering clients a full range of sophisticated and comprehensive business and personal legal services, including real estate, corporate, litigation, securities, M&A, intellectual property and employment law. Additional information is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers

Related Links

https://www.shulmanrogers.com

