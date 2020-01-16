Shulman Rogers Welcomes Larry Bard to the Business and Financial Services Department

With more than 25 years of practical experience in corporate law, most recently with Morrison & Foerster, Larry is a highly regarded business attorney focused on corporate finance and securities law matters, including public and private offerings, venture capital transactions and other financing transactions. Clients across a wide range of industries, including financial, startup, pharmaceutical, technology, biotech and retail, appreciate his unique blend of experience and legal acumen. In addition, Larry has completed several initial public offerings for companies in the mid-Atlantic region and has significant experience in the M&A arena. Adding to his diverse background, Larry also has experience as a certified public accountant.

"I look forward to working with the talented attorneys at Shulman Rogers and leveraging the firm's broad array of outstanding and innovative service offerings to support my clients," said Larry.

