Shulman Rogers Welcomes R. Timothy Bryan To Lead Commercial Finance Practice

"Shulman Rogers offers a tremendous platform for me to serve my clients in both simple and complex matters in a cost-effective manner," says Bryan. "The highly collaborative nature of the Firm also will allow my clients to conveniently address all of their legal needs under one roof."

Tim represents banks, commercial finance companies, debt funds, alternative capital providers, equity sponsors and portfolio companies in a wide range of senior and subordinated debt transactions from term sheet to final documentation. His expertise includes cash flow loans, asset-based lending, mezzanine finance and unitranche lending and corporate bankruptcy matters.

Commenting on Bryan's addition, Business and Financial Services Department Chair Aaron Ghais said, "Tim joins our growing practice with high praise from clients and colleagues alike. His deep experience in Commercial Finance will be a great asset to Shulman Rogers' clients."

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients, including real estate, corporate, intellectual property, start-up, regulatory, immigration and employment law services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

