Shulman Rogers Welcomes Richard Theodore (Tad) Lunger III to Help Lead the Expansion of the Firm's Northern Virginia Presence

"As an Arlington County native, Tad's ability to navigate the political aspects of land use and development endeavors, intricate knowledge of the construction cycle and wealth of experience in project financing make him a go-to attorney in his field," said Matt Alegi, Chair of the Shulman Rogers Mergers and Laterals Committee.

"As the NOVA region continues to experience rapid economic development, we believe Tad's network and experience will be a valuable asset for our Virginia-based clients," Alegi added. The Firm has 25 Virginia-licensed attorneys in its Potomac headquarters.

Tad's experience as a former Arlington government employee offers him a holistic view of the inner workings in both the public and private sector in the region. During his legal career, he has been responsible for securing and brokering millions of square feet of development and has scores of successfully completed projects under his leadership and guidance. His impressive resume and business acumen is an asset to clients.

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest, most respected law firms in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. Founded in 1972, the Firm provides a wide range of business and personal legal services, including real estate, corporate and litigation, estate planning and family law. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers

Related Links

https://www.shulmanrogers.com

