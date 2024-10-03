Shulman Rogers Welcomes Steve Levey to Commercial Real Estate Team

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers Law Firm is thrilled to announce the addition of Steve Levey as a Shareholder in the Firm's Real Estate Department and Commercial Leasing Practice. Steve, who joins the firm from a distinguished tenure working in-house for JBG SMITH, brings a wealth of legal and business experience to Shulman Rogers' dynamic Commercial Leasing team.

Steve Levey, Shulman Rogers

Steve specializes in retail, office and industrial leasing and has particular expertise in representing landlords in lease negotiations with anchor and national retailers, grocery stores and restaurants, often within mixed-use developments or redevelopments. These often complex and time-sensitive transactions highlight Steve's deep experience, attention to detail and ability to provide practical and efficient solutions.

"I love the client-first, deal-first culture at Shulman Rogers," says Levey. "Being able to engage other CRE attorneys or those in adjacent specialties, such as zoning, construction and litigation, who bring specialized knowledge to projects, is almost like bringing outside counsel in-house."

Steve's ability to explain and deal with complicated lease provisions in simple terms rather than legal jargon, and his commitment to getting deals done in a timely fashion, make him a standout in the commercial leasing arena.

"We are delighted to have a talented and respected attorney like Steve bolster our already strong leasing group," says Managing Shareholder Sam Spiritos. "His legal expertise will benefit our existing clients, and Steve's clients will be able to take advantage of our full-service platform."

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate, litigation, intellectual property, start-up, M&A and employment law, as well as a host of personal services. For more information, visit ShulmanRogers.com.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers