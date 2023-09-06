Shulman Rogers Welcomes Todd Pilot

News provided by

Shulman Rogers

06 Sep, 2023, 06:00 ET

POTOMAC, Md. , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers welcomes Todd Pilot as a Shareholder in the Firm's Business and Financial Services and Litigation Departments. Most recently in private practice as the Managing Member of the Trademark Institute, Todd notes, "I am pleased to be able to offer my clients the full suite of services that Shulman Rogers provides and look forward to working with the talented attorneys at the Firm."

Continue Reading
Todd Pilot
Todd Pilot

Todd has a strong and diverse background in intellectual property and general litigation. He supports clients including new and established businesses, non-profits, artists, athletes, entertainers, producers, writers, filmmakers and event managers in a variety of business matters. Over the past 15 years, Todd has developed a reputation for his masterful courtroom presence – and expanded his focus on civil litigation matters like trademark and copyright infringement, wrongful death cases and business litigation in state and federal courts.

"We are excited to have Todd bring his expertise to Shulman Rogers and know that clients will appreciate his knowledge and approach," says Sam Spiritos, Managing Shareholder. "We strive to continue adding talented attorneys like Todd to our team."

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate, litigation, intellectual property, start-up, M&A and employment law, as well as a host of personal services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

SOURCE Shulman Rogers

Also from this source

Marc Bergoffen Elected as Fellow of American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.