Shure Announces SM7dB Microphone, Hands On YouTube Video and More Info at B&H

News provided by

B&H Photo

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Pro Audio News: Shure updates its proven SM7b microphone with a new internal amplifier for more gain.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the new Shure SM7dB, an update to the ubiquitous and well-regarded SM7b. The SM7dB takes all the smooth, polished, flat, and wide frequency response of the original and adds a built-in preamp for a more robust output level, eliminating the need for an inline preamp.

Continue Reading
Shure SM7dB Microphone Hands On YouTube Video
Shure SM7dB Microphone Hands On YouTube Video
Shure SM7dB Microphone with Pre AMP
Shure SM7dB Microphone with Pre AMP

The new preamp, built with technology licensed from Cloud, celebrated for its Cloudlifter preamp products, has been tuned by Shure's engineers specifically for the SM7dB to ensure the iconic SM7 sound remains intact while making it easier to get big, rich-sounding vocal recordings in podcasting, streaming, and studio recording applications.

Shure SM7dB Vocal Microphone with Built-In Preamp

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1779881-REG/shure_sm7db_vocal_microphone_with.html

Product Highlights:

  • For Professional Voice-Over Applications
  • For Podcasting and Broadcasting Work
  • Built-In Preamp with +18 or +28 dB Gain
  • Preamp Powered via 48V Phantom Power
  • Dynamic Cardioid Pickup Pattern
  • Bass Roll-Off and Midrange Controls
  • Detachable Windscreen

The preamp is powered via 48V phantom power. You can set the active circuitry for either a +18 or +28 dB boost, or you can remove it from the circuit entirely via the true-bypass switch. You still get all the onboard controls of the original SM7b, including bass roll-off and mid-range presence boost.

Also, like the SM7b, you still get a cardioid mic that deftly rejects off-axis audio, internal air suspension shock isolation to eliminate mechanical noise transmission, optimized shielding against electromagnetic interference, and a broadcast-style yoke mount for facilitating precise control of mic position.

Finally, the Shure SM7dB mic still comes with the detachable close-talk windscreen for eliminating the need to add any additional protection against explosive breath sounds. This feature is vital for ensuring the SM7dB maintains the SM7 legacy as a premier microphone for close-up vocals, podcasting, and narration.

Learn all about the new Shure SM7dB Microphone at B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/pro-audio/shure-announces-update-to-the-celebrated-sm7b-the-active-dynamic-sm7db

SM7dB Microphone Hands On YouTube Video
https://youtu.be/y8O6ZaK0E6U

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 50 years. 

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information
B&H Photo Video

Henry Posner
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/ 

SOURCE B&H Photo

Also from this source

Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z 135mm F1.8 S Plena Lens; Hands On YouTube Video Review at B&H Photo

Nikon Announces Zf Full-Frame Retro-Styled Mirrorless Camera; YouTube First Look and Live Zf Camera Demo at B&H SuperStore

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.