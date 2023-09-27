Shure Announces SM7dB Microphone, Hands On YouTube Video and More Info at B&H

Pro Audio News: Shure updates its proven SM7b microphone with a new internal amplifier for more gain.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the new Shure SM7dB, an update to the ubiquitous and well-regarded SM7b. The SM7dB takes all the smooth, polished, flat, and wide frequency response of the original and adds a built-in preamp for a more robust output level, eliminating the need for an inline preamp.

The new preamp, built with technology licensed from Cloud, celebrated for its Cloudlifter preamp products, has been tuned by Shure's engineers specifically for the SM7dB to ensure the iconic SM7 sound remains intact while making it easier to get big, rich-sounding vocal recordings in podcasting, streaming, and studio recording applications.

Product Highlights:

For Professional Voice-Over Applications

For Podcasting and Broadcasting Work

Built-In Preamp with +18 or +28 dB Gain

Preamp Powered via 48V Phantom Power

Dynamic Cardioid Pickup Pattern

Bass Roll-Off and Midrange Controls

Detachable Windscreen

The preamp is powered via 48V phantom power. You can set the active circuitry for either a +18 or +28 dB boost, or you can remove it from the circuit entirely via the true-bypass switch. You still get all the onboard controls of the original SM7b, including bass roll-off and mid-range presence boost.

Also, like the SM7b, you still get a cardioid mic that deftly rejects off-axis audio, internal air suspension shock isolation to eliminate mechanical noise transmission, optimized shielding against electromagnetic interference, and a broadcast-style yoke mount for facilitating precise control of mic position.

Finally, the Shure SM7dB mic still comes with the detachable close-talk windscreen for eliminating the need to add any additional protection against explosive breath sounds. This feature is vital for ensuring the SM7dB maintains the SM7 legacy as a premier microphone for close-up vocals, podcasting, and narration.

