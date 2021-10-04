Shure to Join School of Rock GearSelect Program

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today School of Rock announced that leading microphone manufacturer Shure is joining the family of brands in School of Rock's GearSelect program.

GearSelect provides School of Rock students the ability to purchase professional musical instruments, accessories, and tools from some of the world's most innovative and recognizable brands.

"Shure's iconic microphones will help our students express their distinct, original voices," said Elliot Baldini, Chief Marketing Officer of School of Rock and head of the GearSelect program. "We continue to add industry leading brands, like Shure, to our GearSelect offering that will inspire, encourage and compliment our students' musical ambitions."

The Shure partnership will provide students the ability to shop a large assortment of classic microphones.

"School of Rock has a great reputation for providing excellent music education for students of all types; and Shure is proud to play a part in making lifelong musicians," said Sean Bowman, Senior Director of Retail at Shure. "Wherever students are in their journey from beginner to pro, Shure takes care of the audio so they can sound amazing anywhere they perform."

The GearSelect program shopping experience is integrated into the students' school experience. School of Rock students can access the GearSelect print or digital catalogs to browse instruments and music gear from the following categories: drums; microphones and wireless; recording; guitar and bass accessories; effects pedals; live sound; amplifiers; guitars; bass guitars; keyboards; IOS gear; DJ equipment; music accessories; ukuleles; music books; and lifestyle and gifts. This comprehensive catalog also includes products from top brands such as Fender, Gibson, Zildjian, Roland, Boss and more.

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons , drum lessons , bass lessons , keyboard lessons , and singing lessons . Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Led Zeppelin, Lenny Kravitz, Aretha Franklin and Green Day. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock:

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 40,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program. School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2021 Global Franchise Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; Franchise Business Review's 2021 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 100 list; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA.

For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/

About Shure:

Shure ( www.shure.com ) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. Shure makes microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. Shure has nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Learn more at shure.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Linked In , and Instagram .

