Shutdown Impacts to Linger: How Travelers Can Navigate Holiday Disruptions

Following the 43-day government shutdown, Squaremouth shares tips for holiday travelers and what to expect as delays persist.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The longest government shutdown in US history officially ended on November 12, 2025 , and Americans are preparing to take flight for their pre-planned holiday travels. Experts at Squaremouth , the nation's leading travel insurance comparison site, warn travelers that the impacts of the 43-day shutdown could continue through the holiday season.

"Though the government has reopened, it will take some time before key agencies such as TSA, FAA, and passport services are fully staffed and running efficiently again," shares Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "For those taking holiday trips, be prepared for longer wait times, flight delays, weather-related disruptions, and other interruptions as we're amid peak travel season."

With these ongoing disruptions, holiday travel should be approached with extra preparation and patience. Proactive planning can minimize stress and keep you safe from common pitfalls. To help you prepare, here are some travel tips to make your experience as smooth as possible.

Tips for Travelers:

1. Arrive Early & Stay Informed: Arrive at the airport 2–3 hours before domestic flights and 3–4 hours for international flights. Agencies are restaffing after the shutdown, so expect record volumes. Early arrival helps avoid last-minute hassles. Keep tabs on your flight status through your airline app and sign up for alerts. Doing so will keep you informed on delays, gate changes, and weather disruptions. You can find more tips on navigating airport travel delays, here .

2. Pack Smart & Keep Essentials Close: Follow TSA's guidelines by ensuring your electronics and liquids are easily accessible. Pack your essentials such as medications, chargers, and an extra set of clothes in your carry-on. Consider using trackers such as AirTags and take pictures of your belongings in case of delayed or misplaced luggage.

3. Prepare for Delays: Choose morning flights when possible, as they are less likely to be impacted by rolling delays. Download your airline's app to get quick notifications and have your electronic boarding pass ready. By having their app, you can also rebook your flight more promptly if you experience a cancellation. Some airports update their social media pages with TSA wait times, so you can also monitor those channels. If you have connecting flights, ensure you allow plenty of time between connections.

4. Protect Your Trip: Look for a comprehensive travel insurance policy with coverage for: Trip Delays , Trip Interruptions , Missed Connections , Baggage Delays , and Baggage Loss . These benefits can help recoup losses you incur if your trip is disrupted or if your luggage is lost or damaged.

5. Expect Longer Wait Times: Allow extra time for TSA screening, FAA operations, and passport control, as their staffing capacity slowly recovers. Even if you have travel insurance, missing your flight due to long airport lines will not be covered, so plan accordingly.

"Travelers can take back more control with just a few simple steps," adds Valdez. "Arriving early, monitoring flights, and confirming your coverage are small steps that can make a huge impact on your holiday travel plans."

Though the shutdown is over, another one is possible. For detailed information on travel insurance during a government shutdown, click here .

