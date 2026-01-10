Travelers Navigate Travel Insurance Claims After U.S.-Venezuela Tensions | Squaremouth Offers Guidance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following recent developments between the U.S. and Venezuela, many travelers returning home from Venezuela, the Caribbean, and surrounding countries are navigating financial losses and insurance claims.

In early January, the FAA temporarily restricted airspace over parts of Venezuela and the Caribbean. Hundreds of flights to and from Caribbean destinations were canceled, leaving thousands of travelers stranded .

Squaremouth , a leading travel insurance comparison site, addresses common questions travelers have about coverage and offers advice to travelers on what their policies may cover and what next steps they should take.

"Travelers may assume that disruptions like delays or cancellations due to geopolitical events are automatically covered by their travel insurance policy," shares Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "However, coverage in situations like this can vary significantly by policy. We recommend reading the fine print of your policy and reaching out to your provider to clarify any exclusions."

Overview of Coverage for This Situation



Standard travel insurance policies typically exclude coverage for disruptions caused by military action and government-ordered airspace closures. This means that delays or cancellations would generally not be covered.

Recommended Steps for Travelers

For those already home and filing claims, Squaremouth recommends:

Review your policy's covered reasons and exclusions. Pay close attention to wording about political unrest, acts of war, airspace closures, or "unforeseen" events.

Call your insurance provider or claims administrator to ask questions, clarify coverage, and determine what documents are required to file a claim.

Keep all communications and records of interruptions you experienced, as well as receipts, airline notifications, etc.

For those who already have a policy or are considering purchasing one for a future trip:

Look for policies that include Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) and Interruption For Any Reason (IFAR) . These are the only benefits that can cover a situation like this and provide the most flexibility if you need to cancel or shorten your trip. It's important to note that these benefits are time-sensitive and are only available for 14-21 days after you make your first trip deposit.

If you recently bought a policy in the past 10-14 days and it doesn't include CFAR or IFAR, ask about the "free look" period. You may be entitled to a full refund.

"Understanding your coverage details before and after travel can make a big difference when filing claims," added Valdez. "Doing so helps you properly protect your investments and navigate insurance policies more confidently."

Additional Resources

Squaremouth's What the U.S.-Venezuela Conflict Means for Travel Insurance Coverage article offers an in-depth breakdown of how travel insurance may apply to trip disruptions related to the U.S.-Venezuela situation, including answers to frequently asked questions.

