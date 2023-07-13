Shutterstock Becomes the Official Photographic Imagery Supplier of Premier League Football Club Tottenham Hotspur

News provided by

Shutterstock, Inc.

13 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Shutterstock Editorial Continues Investment in Sports Photography, Capturing the Heart of the Action and Excitement of Tottenham Hotspur Games for Fans Across the Globe

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, today announced its official photography supplier relationship with Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur. Beginning July 13, 2023, Shutterstock will serve as the Official Photography Supplier for all Tottenham Hotspur matches, as well as represent its archive featuring iconic images, behind the scenes shots and the fan community at large.

Continue Reading
Shutterstock is now the Official Photography Services Supplier for Tottenham Hotspur.
Shutterstock is now the Official Photography Services Supplier for Tottenham Hotspur.

This expansive deal brings together two leaders in their respective fields and will further Shutterstock's reach into the world of sport while enabling them to share content from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club to its enthusiastic, dedicated fans across the globe. In addition to capturing all of the action on the field, Shutterstock photography will be featured at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – the largest football club stadium in London.

"We are thrilled to be working with Tottenham Hotspur," said Candice Murray, Vice President of Editorial at Shutterstock. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to sports globally, while providing white glove photography services. Our world-class team is looking forward to working with the team at Tottenham to capture the best and most relevant, on-brand content as part of this significant partnership."

Pierre-Olivier Bouche, Media Director, said, "Our new partnership with Shutterstock will help us to continue to develop and innovate our photography portfolio. The team at Shutterstock and their services are industry leading and we look forward to working together to further enrich the content made available across our various channels and platforms."

The relationship is part of Shutterstock's greater strategic vision to grow its domestic and international sports business and be at the center of sports content capture across all countries and sports.

About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world, a growing data engine and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedInInstagramTwitterFacebook and Youtube.

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

Also from this source

Shutterstock torna-se a fornecedora oficial de imagens fotográficas do Tottenham Hotspur, clube de futebol da Premier League

Shutterstock se convierte en el proveedor oficial de imágenes fotográficas del Premier League Football Club Tottenham Hotspur

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.