Shutterstock Celebrates Oscar-Nominated Films With Annual Oscar Pop! Series, Reimagining The Best Picture Movie Posters

The Oscar Pop! series is an opportunity to celebrate and reinterpret the art of cinema through the art of design. Acclaimed artists provide inspiration for the eight in-house Shutterstock designers, whose pop art creations serve as a visual representation of how iconic art, masterful storytelling, and creative passion can come together to inspire artistic innovation. From the bubbly color palette and black collage elements synonymous with Pauline Boty, the founder of the British Pop Art movement, to the modern calligraphy depicted in Russian artist Pokras Lampas's street projects, each poster represents the individual and unique perspectives and interpretations of this year's Best Picture nominees. Additionally, these posters highlight the diverse, best-in-class content provided by Shutterstock's global 1.6 million contributor community, which acts as the foundation for these remarkable, one-of-a-kind works of art.

This year's list of nominated films and artists that inspired the designers include: "The Father" inspired by Banksy, "Judas and the Black Messiah" inspired by Emory Douglas, "Mank" inspired by Yayoi Kusama, "Minari" inspired by Peter Max, "Nomadland" inspired by Johanna Goodman, "Promising Young Woman" inspired by Pauline Boty, "Sound of Metal" inspired by Jamie Hewlett, and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" inspired by Pokras Lampas.

"The 2021 Academy Award Best Picture nominees form an eclectic shortlist, from the power of words and the pursuit of justice in "The Trial of the Chicago 7," to a Korean-American family's immigrant story in "Minari," these films provide our team with endless inspiration for this annual poster collection," said Flo Lau, Creative Director at Shutterstock. "Now in its ninth year, the Oscar Pop! series is a highlight for the creative team, who not only produce fun, fresh works of art based on their personal perspectives, they also leverage the exceptional talent from our 1.6 million contributor community."

In addition to the celebratory Oscar Pop! poster series, Shutterstock will have access to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 25th, with coverage of celebrity arrivals on the red carpet, as well as the general photo room. Watch as the photos come in live here .

See the full Oscar Pop! Poster series here .

