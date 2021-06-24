Shutterstock Editorial Signs Exclusive Partnership With Celebrity Photographer Miles "Diggzy" Diggs

Diggzy's collection of high-quality photography will form part of The Newsroom, which connects Shutterstock's established team to news teams, editors, journalists, publishers and broadcasters to a unique concierge service for access to exclusive premium content. The Newsroom ensures that Shutterstock's Editorial customers are part of the conversation in real-time when breaking stories, as well as leading the conversation with trending content. As part of the partnership, Shutterstock and Diggzy will work together to bring new celebrity street style imagery and candid portraiture to Shutterstock's Newsroom customers globally.

Diggzy aspired to be a photographer at the age of 12, with the focus of his lens shifting to celebrities at 15-years-old. A chance encounter and a candid portrait of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz in New York in 2012 kick-started Diggzy's career as an esteemed celebrity photographer. Known for his personalized approach and close relationships with celebrities, his unique imagery has become a firm favorite with photo editors and journalists around the world.

"Miles is a great celebrity photographer of our generation, and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to the Shutterstock family," said Aaron St. Clair, Director of Editorial Content at Shutterstock. "I have worked with Miles for almost a decade, and his attention to detail and editorial-like imagery is unparalleled. I am delighted to make his world class content available in real-time to Shutterstock's Newsroom customers globally."

"My excitement is through the roof! By partnering with Shutterstock, I have been given the opportunity to grow in ways I have never imagined," said Miles Diggs. "After working with Aaron St. Clair for nearly 10 years, I am so glad that we have reunited to bring The Newsroom to life. I can't wait to expand upon the work that I love doing, while exploring new avenues, and making my collection available to Shutterstock's customers -- wherever they are."

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.7 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 370 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace .

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

