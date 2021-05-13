Shutterstock Launches The Newsroom For 24/7 Access To Breaking News And Exclusive Content In Real-Time

The Newsroom connects Shutterstock's established team to news teams, editors, journalists publishers and broadcasters to a unique concierge service for access to exclusive premium content. The Newsroom will ensure that Shutterstock's Editorial customers are part of the conversation in real-time when breaking stories, as well as leading the conversation with trending content. Additionally, The Newsroom team will provide inspiration for storytelling across celebrity, news, politics, and pop culture, with first-to-market exclusives.

"As an exceptionally valuable extension of our global Editorial team, The Newsroom leverages the expertise of world class editorial professionals to deliver breaking and trending news via photo, video and packaged collections directly to the inboxes of today's leading media and broadcasting networks globally," said Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock. "We want our customers to be at the forefront of breaking news content, and the time is now. Our clients are looking for turnkey news stories that they can amplify across their platforms to maximise moments of engagement."

In addition to building out this global infrastructure, Shutterstock has created a dedicated Newsroom team with a combined 50-years of experience across newsroom management, contributor management, and social strategy. The team includes Editorial Director of The Newsroom, Aaron St Clair, a former 17-year veteran of Splash/Corbis, where he led the internal team, and managed hundreds of freelance photographers and videographers; Timothy Plant, who managed newsrooms at Hollywood Life, OK!, Star and InTouch, and has extensive experience managing reporters, writers, editors, photographers and videographers; Sascha Weis, Global Head of Newsroom Partnerships and Sales, who has over 15-years of experience and was previously General Manager of Splash/Corbis, has a proven track record of leading global sales and business development teams and creating strategic partnerships; and finally, Mike Mandel, Amanda Elmslie, and Kate Brooks, who collectively have over two decades of experience as account managers for publishers, photo agencies and newsrooms, proactively pitching compelling, breaking content, and partnering with editors around the world.

"After listening to our customers, we realized that there was a clear market need for a more personalized newsroom service," said Aaron St Clair, Editorial Director of The Newsroom at Shutterstock. "The Newsroom is a true partner to media companies, publishers and broadcasters that utilizes our global network of over 1,000 photographers, journalists and videographers for providing breaking, exclusive and high-quality content that will engage audiences. We want our customers to think of us as an extension of their newsrooms, and it's a tremendous value-added service as part of a partnership with Shutterstock."

ABOUT SHUTTERSTOCK

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , 3D models, videos and music . Working with its growing community of over 1.7 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 370 million images and more than 21 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media; Amper Music, an AI-driven music platform ; and TurboSquid, a leading 3D content marketplace .

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

