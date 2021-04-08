Shutterstock's Archive, The Vault, Partners With Condé Nast For Exclusive Rights To The Condé Nast Collection

The collection will form part of Shutterstock Editorial's archive, The Vault , which has over 50 million assets across photo and video, making it one of the largest photo and video archives in the world. From the first issue of Vogue published on December 17, 1892, Roaring '20s parties hosted in Condé Nast's apartment at 1040 Park Avenue in New York City, to portraits of Coco Chanel and Twiggy, this collection provides a glimpse into transformative fashion and design moments, as seen through the eyes of acclaimed photographers, including Edward Steichen, Horst P. Horst, Cecil Beaton, John Rawlings, Bert Stern and Arthur Elgort.

"The Condé Nast Collection is synonymous with style, elegance, glamor and ingenuity, with every visual telling a story about the evolution of fashion and culture," said Candice Murray, VP of Editorial at Shutterstock. "We are delighted to partner with Condé Nast as caretakers of this exceptional archive, providing Shutterstock's customers with exclusive access to one of the most premium collections in the fashion and lifestyle space."

"The Condé Nast Archive is a virtual time capsule of the 20th century. Covering fashion, design, beauty, travel, food, and the arts, it is an unparalleled offering of some of the most important images ever created for publication," said Ivan Shaw, Corporate Photography Director at Condé Nast. "We are elated to bring this historically significant and visually stunning collection to Shutterstock, an innovator in the creative content industry with unequivocal reach."

Open The Vault to access The Conde Nast Collection .

